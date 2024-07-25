The Government’s Commitment to Skill Development is a Welcome Move, Says Vikram Vuppala, Founder & Group CEO, NephroPlus

25th July 2024 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The 2024-25 Union Budget has emphasized a comprehensive roadmap towards achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by focusing on critical sectors like agriculture, employment, skilling, and MSMEs. Key initiatives include promoting vegetable production through cooperatives and start-ups, and releasing new high-yield crop varieties. Employment schemes aim to increase workforce participation, particularly among women, with incentives for new hires and skilling programs for youth. The budget also enhances credit support for MSMEs and allocates Rs. 11,11,111 crore for infrastructure, emphasizing energy security and innovation to foster inclusive and sustainable growth. This budget reflects a strategic approach to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder & Group CEO, NephroPlus – Asia’s Largest Dialysis Centre Network said, “We were hoping that the healthcare sector would be granted infrastructure status in this budget along with an increase in healthcare expenditure which is less than 2.5% of GDP. But we welcome the government’s commitment to skill development, with a promise to upskill 20 lakh youth over the next five years and a month’s wage for new hires. This initiative will significantly boost employability and address the skill gap in various sectors.”

