The Great Canadian Mortgage Co. Treats Victoria to a Morning of Free Coffee and Prizes at Tim Hortons

Victoria, Canada, August 10, 2024 — Mark your calendars for a memorable morning of community and fun. The Great Canadian Mortgage Co. is excited to announce an event at the Tim Hortons located at 3253 Douglas Street (Douglas and Cloverdale) on Saturday, August 10. From 9:00 to 11:00 AM, all orders will be paid for by The Great Canadian Mortgage Co.

This event offers more than just free coffee and donuts. Attendees will have the chance to win a variety of prizes, engage with the community, and enjoy a lively atmosphere. The Great Canadian Beaver will also be making a special appearance to add to the excitement.

“We are thrilled to give back to the Victoria community and connect with our neighbors in a fun and meaningful way,” said Kris Kennedy, Senior Mortgage Specialist of The Great Canadian Mortgage Co. “Whether you’re grabbing your morning coffee or looking to enjoy a treat with friends and family, we want to make this Saturday morning extra special.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location: Tim Hortons, 3253 Douglas Street (Douglas and Cloverdale), Victoria, BC

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy complimentary Tim Hortons, win amazing prizes, and meet the Beaver. The Great Canadian Mortgage Co. looks forward to seeing you there and celebrating the wonderful community of Victoria.