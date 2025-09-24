The House of Rare Unveils Milap, Its Grandest Store Yet, in the Heart of Kolkata

India, 24 September 2025: The House of Rare, one of India’s most celebrated contemporary fashion houses, proudly announces the launch of its largest flagship store in the country yet, a stunning 10,500 sq. ft. space in the heart of Kolkata, located on the iconic Shakespeare Sarani.

But this is no ordinary store launch. This is Milap, a name that means “union”, a space where history and modernity, craftsmanship and design, memory and innovation, all come together.

Set within a 126-year-old historical space classified as a heritage building by the Government of India, Milap is the restoration of a Kolkata landmark, an architectural gem that has been lovingly revived and reimagined into a fashion destination that embodies both legacy and modernity. The building, long admired for its graceful structure and intricate detailing, has been brought back to life with deep respect for its original form. While the interiors now reflect the brand’s contemporary and minimal aesthetic, original elements such as the façade, staircases, window panes, and exterior structure have been preserved and restored with care, paying homage to Kolkata’s rich architectural lineage.

Milap is more than a store; it is a cultural dialogue. By weaving the city’s architectural heritage with The House of Rare’s progressive design philosophy, the space becomes a metaphor for Kolkata itself: timeless, layered, and alive with stories. Every detail, from the interplay of light across restored arches to the curated fashion narratives within, invites visitors to experience not just shopping, but immersion in a legacy. It is where fashion transcends the transactional and becomes sensorial, a bridge between memory and modernity.

Speaking about this momentous launch, Manish Poddar, Founder of The House of Rare, shared, “Kolkata holds a special place in our journey; it’s a city that raised dreamers, thinkers, artists, and change-makers. Milap is quite special and close to our hearts. To open our largest store here, in a building that has seen more than a century of life, feels deeply personal. This isn’t just about growth; it’s about storytelling, revival, and gratitude. We didn’t just open a store, we brought back a piece of the past, and gave it a new purpose.”

The flagship store will house all four verticals of the brand, Rare Rabbit, Rareism, Rare’Z by Rare Rabbit, and Rare Ones by Rare Rabbit, and showcase their latest Autumn/Winter collection. Each segment reflects a different facet of the Rare identity, curated to create a seamless, immersive fashion journey under one roof.

Akshika Poddar, Co-Founder of The House of Rare, adds, “There’s something poetic about this launch. The building, with all its age and elegance, mirrors the essence of Rareism – strong, graceful, and rooted in authenticity. Every detail in this space was designed to evoke emotion, to slow you down, and make you feel. This store is a tribute to Kolkata’s soul, and to everyone who believes that fashion can also be a form of memory.”

The store is called Milap not only because it embodies the union of past and present, but also because international and national conglomerates based in India have come together to give life to this dream. This collective vision was supported by JSW, Slottwal, Forte Fixture, Zahid Interior, Aura Airtechnics (Samsung), Hybec, Simpolo, Classic Digital, Wave Rider, and Design O Craft, each bringing their own expertise and craftsmanship to shape this landmark destination.

This store represents a defining moment for The House of Rare, not just as a brand, but as storytellers of space and style. In an era where retail often leans into the fleeting and the fast, Milap stands as a bold and beautiful counterpoint: slow, intentional, reverent. It is a space where craftsmanship, culture, and commerce exist in harmony, and where the past and present walk side by side.