The Hyderabad Runners Society collaborated with Ragpickers for a cleaner marathon

Hyderabad, August 27, 2024: In a ground-breaking idea, Ragpickers were involved in the just concluded NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 to manage waste and earn money too

No matter how well the marathons are organised, they still generate waste from food, packaging, goodie bags, and plastic water bottles that get left behind by spectators and runners. Hyderabad Runners Society came up with a novel idea, an idea never explored well in the past and it addressed inclusivity too, one shot two birds.

Hyderabad Runners Society championed inclusivity by involving ten rag pickers- seven women and three men in a vital role. They collected and segregated plastic waste, ensuring it was sent to recycling centres. They separated wet waste and took away dry waste with them which they will sell to make additional money. The plastic was sent for recycling.

Their participation contributed to a cleaner environment and gave them a sense of pride and belonging in such a significant community event.

Many runners who knew of the initiative appreciated the organisers of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 for their significant stride towards inclusivity and sustainability by collaborating with ragpickers, a crucial yet often overlooked segment of our society. Ragpickers are unrecognized and unpaid but are critical for waste management. They play a vital role in India’s waste management and recycling systems, recycling nearly 20% of the country’s waste. Despite their contributions, they often face discrimination, lack social security, and remain unrecognized and unpaid.

Recognizing these harsh realities, race director Rajesh Vetcha proposed a groundbreaking idea to involve ragpickers in this year’s marathon, which was brought to life by Venkat Ankam from the sustainability and waste management team of Hyderabad Runners.

The collaboration focused on rag pickers from the Singareni colony near Saroornagar, one of the largest slum areas in Hyderabad. On race day, ten rag pickers joined the event at 3:30 am. They were given T-Shirt, and breakfast. They worked with remarkable energy, collecting, sorting, and packing waste with dedication till 9 am. Their efforts ensured a cleaner environment and gave them a sense of pride and belonging in one of Hyderabad’s largest community events and earned money too.

This initiative was made possible through the combined efforts of Dha3R NGO and Viswa Sustainable Foundation. Beyond the marathon, the team discovered a pressing need for financial support for the education of children in the slum area. Inspired by this experience, there are now plans to extend further assistance to these children, marking the beginning of a long-term commitment to uplifting this community.

This collaboration not only reflects our commitment to sustainability but also emphasizes our dedication to creating meaningful social impact by providing employment to locals and supporting their well-being. The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024 was not just a race but a powerful platform for positive change, Rajesh Vetcha, added.