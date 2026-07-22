The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Elects New Leadership for Council Year 2026–27

New Delhi, July 22, 2026:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has elected its new President and Vice-President for the Council Year 2026–27 at the Meeting of the Council held on July 22, 2026, in Kolkata, West Bengal. The new leadership is expected to further strengthen the profession of Cost and Management Accounting while advancing the Institute’s vision of excellence, innovation and nation-building.

The newly elected President is a Fellow Member of ICMAI with over 38 years of experience in the banking sector. He is also a Certificated Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), holds an LL.B. degree, and has earned the CPFA qualification from CIPFA, London, UK. He previously served as a Council Member of ICMAI during 2019–23 and was re-elected for the 2023–27 term. He also chaired the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) during 2004–05.

Expressing his gratitude on being elected President, CMA Chittaranjan Chattopadhyay said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by the Council. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to strengthen the Institute, uphold the highest professional standards, and empower Cost and Management Accountants to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth journey. Together, we will continue to elevate the profession through innovation, excellence and collaboration.”

The newly elected Vice-President is a Fellow Member of ICMAI, an elected Council Member for the term 2023–27, and a Member of the Public Sector Advisory Group (PSAG) of CAPA for 2024–27. A former Principal Advisor (Cost), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, he brings over four decades of experience in public finance, cost accounting and financial management. He has also served as Chairman of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of ICMAI during 1997–98 and 2000–01.

Sharing his thoughts after assuming office, CMA Manoj Kumar Anand said, “It is a privilege to serve the Institute in this role. I remain committed to supporting the President and the Council in strengthening the profession, enhancing stakeholder engagement, and creating greater opportunities for members and students. Together, we will work towards expanding the impact of Cost and Management Accounting in India’s evolving economy.”

The Institute congratulates the newly elected President and Vice-President and looks forward to their leadership in further enhancing ICMAI’s contribution to professional excellence, good governance, public financial management and the nation’s economic development.