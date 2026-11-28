Dublin, Ireland, November 28, 2026 — The Irish Store has launched a brand-new range of Christmas gift bundles for 2026, bringing together Irish-made pieces and traditional crafts in a collection designed around meaningful gifting.

The new range includes gift sets featuring Aran knitwear, Celtic jewellery, Belleek pottery, Irish tweed and woven accessories. Rather than focusing on a single product, the bundles pair complementary pieces that share a connection to Irish craftsmanship, heritage, and tradition.

Among the new additions is the Christmas Morning in Ireland Gift Set, which pairs matching men’s and women’s Fisherman Heritage Sweaters with Belleek Celtic Mugs. Another, the Cozy Irish Christmas for Two Gift Set, combines an Irish-made red merino Aran Christmas Throw with two Belleek Celtic Mugs from County Fermanagh.

Other bundles explore some of Ireland’s best-known symbols. The Complete Claddagh Gift Set brings together a sterling silver Claddagh pendant and earrings with The Story of the Claddagh Ring by Sean McMahon, connecting the jewellery with the story behind the traditional symbol of love, loyalty, and friendship.

Irish textiles also feature throughout the range. The Ultimate Irish Gift for Him includes a merino wool half-zip sweater alongside a Classic Irish Tweed Driving Cap and an alpaca-blend scarf from Mucros Weavers in County Kerry, while the Classic Irish Gentlemen Gift Set combines an Irish Fisherman Heritage Sweater with a Mucros Weavers flat cap and a herringbone scarf from McNutt of Donegal.

The collection also includes bundles centred around women’s Irish knitwear and jewellery. The Cozy Celtic Gift Set pairs an Aran Celtic Zipper Hooded Cardigan with Trinity knot earrings handcrafted in County Kilkenny, while the Lulu Aran Coat & Celtic Earrings Gift Set brings together the Hooded Aran Zipper Lulu Classic Coat and sterling silver Trinity knot earrings.

From Aran stitches traditionally associated with luck to the Claddagh’s familiar message of love, loyalty, and friendship, the new bundles draw on stories and symbols that have become closely associated with Irish craft.

The collection arrives as The Irish Store’s Dublin team prepares Christmas parcels for customers across the United States, Canada, and beyond, continuing the company’s focus on connecting its international community with Irish makers and traditions.