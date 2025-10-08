The LaLiT Group welcomes Ms. Harmeet Kaur as General Manager – Corporate Marketing and Customer Experience

New Delhi, 8 October, 2025: The LaLiT Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Harmeet Kaur as General Manager – Corporate Marketing & Customer Experience.

Ms. Harmeet Kaur

Ms. Kaur brings with her nearly 28 years of extensive experience in customer engagement, marketing strategy, and business transformation across large-scale organizations. She holds an MBA in Marketing and has completed a Management Development Program from the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad.

Ms. Kaur began her career with Direm (now Direxions), where she developed a strong foundation in loyalty and CRM. She went on to spend seven years at OgilvyOne Worldwide, partnering with iconic brands such as ITC Hotels, British Airways, and Benetton, delivering holistic 360° brand communications across ATL, BTL, digital, CRM, and loyalty marketing.

For over 18 years, Ms. Kaur was associated with DishTV India Ltd., where she most recently served as Head – Customer Engagement (Retention & Usage) for brands including DishTV, D2H, Zing, and Watcho. In this role, she managed subscriber communications for a base of over 15 million customers, led major transformation initiatives, designed emotionally intelligent customer journeys, and championed a culture of customer-first excellence.

A recognized thought leader in her field, Ms. Kaur has received several national and international awards and has been an esteemed speaker and jury member at leading industry forums.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Harmeet Kaur to The LaLiT family,” said Mr Vivek Shukla, CEO The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group . “Her exceptional experience in customer-centric marketing and her deep understanding of brand transformation will play a pivotal role in strengthening The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group’s connection with our guests and enhancing our brand experience.”

Ms. Kaur’s appointment reinforces The LaLiT Group’s commitment to driving innovative marketing strategies, transformative communication, and unparalleled customer experiences across all touchpoints.