The Leela Ambience Gurugram Launches New Sustainability Initiative: The Leela Farm

Gurugram, 10th July 2025 – In a defining move that exquisitely converges sustainability with sophistication, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences introduces The Leela Farm, a tranquil, 3.5-acre expanse rooted in purity, just 30 minutes away from the hotel. This thoughtfully cultivated green haven depicts the brand’s dedication to responsible living, wellness-led hospitality, and culinary excellence.

Situated in Gurgaon, the farm delivers a bountiful array of seasonal produce and dairy, all nurtured through chemical-free, regenerative methods. It is here that nature is not only preserved but also revered – cultivated with intent, harvested with care, and presented in its truest form.

The Leela’s chefs draw directly from this organic wellspring, crafting menus rich in freshness and integrity. With ingredients harvested at their seasonal finest, guests are offered more than a meal; they experience food at its most authentic, its most flavourful.

Beyond the plate, The Leela Farm serves a deeper purpose. It is a vital pillar in the brand’s pursuit of meaningful opulence, where environmental mindfulness fulfills guest well-being. By cutting the distance between source and service, the farm reduces the carbon footprint, elevates nutritional standards, and honours a return to the land, without ever compromising on refinement.

As The Leela continues to enrich its hospitality, The Leela Farm emerges as a quiet yet powerful symbol of its values. Here, luxury is felt in the purity of ingredients, in the intentionality of every harvest, and in the silent promise that indulgence and responsibility can indeed coexist.

With The Leela Farm, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences invites guests to experience the essence of well-being and a new kind of luxury, one that nourishes as it delights.