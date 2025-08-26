The Leela Hyderabad General Manager Inspires Students at IHM Hyderabad with Industry Insights

Hyderabad, August 26th, 2025: Mr. Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad, addressed students at the Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad, offering insights on leadership, career growth, and the unique opportunities the hospitality industry creates for young professionals.

In his address, Mr. Gopalakrishnan highlighted the value of developing leadership, collaboration, technological adaptability, and customer-centric thinking to succeed in the industry. He urged students to remain patient with their career journeys, start where opportunities arise, and stay committed for long-term success.

Drawing an evocative comparison, he said, “If you want to fly supersonic jets, you join the Air Force because only Air Force can give you the experience and it thrives on young energy and boldness. Hospitality is no different. This industry is our version of flying supersonic jets – fast, demanding, exhilarating, and unmatched in the experiences it creates. And just like the Air Force, it calls for young talent to rise to the challenge.”

His words struck a chord with students, positioning hospitality not merely as a job, but as a high-energy adventure that rewards resilience, creativity, and passion for people.

The talk ended with an engaging interaction where Mr. Gopalakrishnan emphasized that true hospitality blends timeless values with innovation, and that the future of the industry rests on the shoulders of adaptable, committed, and curious young professionals.