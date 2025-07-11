The Real Price of Living Abroad (Versus Staying in India)

By – Akash Pharande, Managing Director, Pharande Spaces

July 11, 2025: The recent fake news about (relatively) cheap permanent residency in the UAE has thrown up all the old questions about our fascination for leaving India and settling abroad. This phenomenon is largely a hangover, albeit a real and persistent one, from earlier decades. What does it mean to be an Indian in India today, and what does it really mean to settle down abroad? Let’s examine this.

Yes, India’s economy is by far the fastest-growing one in the world today. This year alone, the Indian job market is expected to grow by 9%; our booming manufacturing and automobile sectors will be increasing hiring by 25% and 20% just in 2025 and the IT sector, our ‘crown jewel’ industry, also forecasts a 15–20% growth in employment in 2025.

So yes, when it comes to opportunity, India has everything that other countries have, if not much more. But let’s examine the nuts and bolts of an Indian living abroad instead.

Cost of Living – Getting the Most for Your Money

The big gap in cost between India and other countries is a very strong reasons to remain here. The cost of living in India is well over 200% lower than in the US (not including rent). Coming to housing – on an average, renting a home is 700% lower in India than in the US. And since homeownership is close to every Indian’s heart, let’s compare property prices in New York City to, say, Pune – they are over 13 times higher in NYC. The average upper-mid-range home price in Pune is approximately Rs. 8,000 per sq. ft, which converts to about USD 1,037 per sq. meter. In New York City, the median price per square meter is about USD 15,174.

This is by no means a perfect example, but it highlights the vast disparity between major US and Indian cities in terms of real estate costs.

The discrepancies are huge at every level, especially if we look at some other expense groups. In the US, restaurants cost 320% more than in India, while basic supplies cost 220% more. In India, a simple lunch at a cheap restaurant costs Rs. 250, whereas in the US it costs Rs. 1,712 when converted from USD – a difference of 623%. Even the cost of getting around is lower in India. A monthly pass for public transit is Rs. 850 in India and Rs. 5,563 in the US.

For professionals in India who make good money, this cost advantage lets them live a life that would need a lot more money to live overseas. In India, a middle-class professional may afford to hire help around the house, live in a nice place, and go out for fun on a regular basis for a lot less than they would in other countries.

The Cultural Advantage

Living and working in India gives you access to family support networks that are unlike any other and greatly improve your quality of life. This is a fact that is rudely driven home to Indians who emigrate abroad, unfortunately too late. In India, we value working together, and coworkers frequently become like family. The focus on making decisions based on family and working together to achieve goals makes the Indian workplace a very supportive place.

There are always exceptions, of course, but our culture is all about treating coworkers and clients well. The Indian company model focuses on relationships, builds professional networks that last, and help people rise in their careers. We have 22 official languages and therefore also different regional influences. The Indian workplace tends to have a vibrant professional atmosphere that values differences and encourages open-minded thinking.

If we take the US as an example again – companies were beginning to realize how important diversity and inclusion are, until a recent major political shift caused a massive reversal on that front. Meanwhile in India, more women are becoming leaders, and companies are putting rules in place to make sure everyone has the same chances.

Work-Life Balance

I’ll agree that we’re a little behind some other countries on this front, though not nearly as behind as others like Japan and South Korea. India does have a reputation for long working hours, but the work culture is quickly changing to allow for a better balance between work and life. The Covid-19 pandemic introduced the hybrid work model which has proved to be remarkably sticky.

Today, 60% of modern Indian enterprises have adopted hybrid models, which allow for flexible work arrangements. This change shows that more people are becoming aware of how important personal time and employee well-being are.

Policies that encourage a healthier separation between work and home are replacing the ‘always-on’ lifestyle. Indian businesses are putting more money into programs for employee health and wellness, mental health, and flexible scheduling to develop work environments that last longer. This change makes India a more appealing place for professionals who want to advance in their careers and find personal fulfillment.

India – The Strategic Choice for Indians

More than ever before, being an Indian citizen in India makes so much more sense than being an immigrant abroad. We’re on our way to becoming a major player in the global economy. The ‘advanced’ economies take us very seriously now, at every level. And in the mean time, these countries are becoming increasingly hostile towards foreigners.

We are in a great position to take advantage of our country’s growth while also enjoying the unique benefits of working in one of the most exciting and opportunity-rich places in the world – our home. It has never been a better time to be an Indian in India.

Akash Pharande is Managing Director – Pharande Spaces, a leading real estate construction and development firm famous for its township projects in Greater Pune and beyond. Pharande Promoters & Builders, the flagship company of Pharande Spaces and an ISO 9001-2000 certified company, is a pioneer of townships in the region. With the recent inclusion of Puneville Commercial into one of its most iconic townships, Pharande Spaces taken a major step towards addressing Pune’s current and future requirements for fully integrated residential-commercial convenience