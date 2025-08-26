The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore Presents A Sadhya That Feels Like Home

Celebrate Kerala’s most cherished festival in timeless grandeur, as The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore presents an elaborate Onam Sadhya Brunch served in the traditional banana leaf style. Begin your journey at the majestic Jaipur Corridor, where the legend of King Mahabali is brought to life through captivating performances, vibrant folk music, and the fragrance of intricate Pookalam designs. Immerse yourself in the warmth of authentic Kerala décor, as our ladies and gentlemen, adorned in traditional attire, extend the spirit of Onam with gracious hospitality.

The Onam Sadhya Brunch unfolds as a lavish feast, beginning with the refreshing Sambharam welcome drink.

An opulent array of authentic preparations follows from Karamani Thoran and Vellikra Pachadi to the comforting Avial, delicate Olan, hearty Kootu Curry and the distinctive Mambazha Pulissery. The spread continues with the soulful flavours of Mor Kuzhambu, fragrant Sambar and tangy Rasam, served alongside traditional Matta Rice.

Essential accompaniments like Inji Puli and crisp Pappadam enhance the experience, before the feast culminates in sweet indulgence with Paal Kolukattai and the beloved Paruppu Payasam.

More than a festive brunch, this Sadhya is a cultural celebration where Kerala’s cherished traditions are honoured in their truest form, elevated by The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary hospitality.

Time: 12:30 – 03:30 PM

Venue: The Market

Date: 5th September