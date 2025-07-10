The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore Strengthens Leadership with Three Key Appointments

10th July 2025, Bengaluru: The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore is pleased to announce three strategic appointments to its leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, culinary innovation, and exceptional guest experiences.

JOHN PAUL AS DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES

John Paul brings extensive experience in leading HR initiatives and driving organizational success to his new role as Director of Human Resources. With exceptional expertise in cultivating stakeholder relationships, implementing strategic best practices and fostering positive associate relations across diverse hospitality environments, John has established himself as a dedicated and passionate HR professional.

Most recently, he served as Director of Human Resources at W Goa, where he demonstrated excellence in strategic leadership, organizational development, and operational efficiency.

“Throughout my career, I have championed the philosophy that exceptional associate experience is the foundation of extraordinary guest service,” says John Paul. “At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore I look forward to implementing innovative HR strategies that honor our people-first culture while embracing progressive practices. True organizational success lies not just in what we achieve, but in how we empower our associates to thrive, creating an environment where talent flourishes and guest satisfaction naturally follows.”

In his role, John will oversee all Human Resources and Training functions, ensuring seamless hotel operations through strategic recruitment, associate engagement, brand compliance, and stakeholder coordination while fostering strong community relationships.

CHEF SAURABH TYAGI APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF CULINARY

Chef Saurabh Tyagi brings two decades of rich culinary excellence to his new role as Director of Culinary. His commitment to culinary excellence is exemplified by his research on Ashtang-Hridayam and advancement of Ayurvedic wellness cuisine at Ananda in the Himalayas, as well as his specialized training at three Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo, Japan.

Chef Tyagi has worked with some of India’s most prestigious hotel chains including The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, The Leela Palace and Resorts, and Ananda in the Himalayas.

“Culinary artistry is about creating experiences that nourish both body and soul,” says Chef Saurabh Tyagi. “My approach combines traditional techniques with innovative wellness concepts, always ensuring that clear communication and mutual respect form the foundation of our kitchen operations. I believe in making well-thought, and decisions that honor our culinary heritage while embracing contemporary dining trends.”

At The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Chef Tyagi will lead the culinary team in reinventing and elevating the dining landscape while delivering exceptional guest experiences. Under his guidance, the team will maintain the hotel’s distinguished reputation for innovative cuisine and impeccable service standards, ensuring every culinary encounter becomes a memorable journey of gastronomic excellence.

DINESH KUMAR APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR OF SERVICES

With a career spanning 18 years in the hospitality industry, Dinesh Kumar joins The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore as Director of Services, bringing deep expertise and insight into housekeeping operations, guest satisfaction, budgeting, sustainability, and inventory control. Dinesh has established himself as a highly organized, detail-oriented professional with a proven track record of consistently delivering excellent customer service and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

Most recently, Dinesh served as Executive Housekeeper at The Leela Palace Chennai, where he played a key role in the successful launch of operations. An alumnus of Canan School of Catering and Hotel Management, he also holds a Diploma in Hospitality Management from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA).

In his role at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore, Dinesh will oversee all housekeeping operations while implementing sustainable practices and maintaining the exacting standards that define The Ritz-Carlton experience.

Speaking on all three appointments, Reuben Kataria, General Manager, said, “These strategic additions to our leadership team reflect our comprehensive commitment to excellence across all operational areas. John’s innovative HR approach, Chef Saurabh’s culinary mastery and Dinesh’s housekeeping expertise create a powerful leadership foundation that will elevate every aspect of our guest experience. Their collective dedication to maintaining the highest standards, combined with their proven track records of success, aligns perfectly with our vision of creating Ritz-Carlton guests for life”

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore is delighted to welcome John Paul, Chef Saurabh Tyagi and Dinesh Kumar, to its distinguished leadership team, confident that their combined wealth of expertise and passion for excellence will inspire new heights of operational success, associate engagement, and culinary innovation.