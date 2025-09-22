The Ritz-Carlton, Pune Announces the Elevation of Sangram Raje as Director of Sales

Pune, 22 September 2025 – The Ritz-Carlton, Pune announces the elevation of Sangram Raje to Director of Sales. With 15 years of rich experience in the hospitality industry, Sangram has been an integral member of the Sales team and has played a significant role in driving the sales function and contributing to the hotel’s growing reputation as a luxury destination in Pune.

Sangram Raje

In his new role, as the Director of Sales, Sangram will oversee all aspects of Sales, Marketing and brand management, collaborating closely with the senior leadership to design and implement strategies that drive growth and revenue. His rise to leadership is a testament to his talent, hard work, and ability to thrive in a competitive environment. Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton, Pune in February, 2024, he has served as the Associate Director of Sales at The Westin, Pune Koregaon Park and has worked in multiple Sales roles at Marriott Suites, Pune, JW Marriott, Pune and Spice Jet Airlines.

Since joining The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, he has played a key role in leading corporate sales, cross-selling Marriott Hotels across India, and fostering long-term partnerships with top corporate clients. His contributions have been instrumental in driving revenue performance, enhancing client satisfaction, and positioning the hotel as a preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Sangram is also a national-level football player who proudly represented Maharashtra at the 47th National School Games. His extroverted nature, unwavering discipline, and dedication embody his “ever-ready” philosophy, making him not only a dynamic sales leader but also a vibrant cultural asset to The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.