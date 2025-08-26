The Sargam Project presents Sargam 2025 – 12th Edition: A Symphony of Stories

Mumbai, 26th August 2025: The Sargam Project, a renowned cultural collective known for turning everyday venues into intimate mehfil spaces, is back with its much-awaited 12th edition — Sargam 2025: A Symphony of Stories. The festival will take place on Sunday, 5th October 2025, at Yashwant Natya Mandir, Matunga, Mumbai, 3 PM onwards.

Blending music, poetry, dance, theatre, and storytelling, Sargam has carved a niche as one of Mumbai’s most soulful performing arts festivals. Over the years, it has become a space where communication, collaboration, and community thrive, offering audiences not just performances but heartfelt experiences.

Each edition comes together through many hands and voices, shaped by a process of listening, sharing, and discovering. Performances are chosen not to fit into a rigid theme but to reflect the originality and spirit of the artists themselves. What emerges is a cultural journey that celebrates human connection, where art becomes a conversation and strangers often leave as friends.

Speaking of which, Mr. Yash Devnani, CEO & Managing Director, said, “In a world filled with endless noise, Sargam has always been my way of returning to what truly matters – music, art, and the shared culture that binds us. With sur, dhun, and soulful sounds, we find connection and meaning. Sargam 2025, our 12th edition, marks our very first auditorium show that will touch hearts, inspire togetherness, and remind us of the beauty we share.”

Tickets for Sargam 2025 are now available exclusively on BookMyShow (search: Sargam 2025 – A Symphony of Stories). The full event schedule will be shared on Instagram at @thesargamproject.

This year’s festival is presented: