The Stage Is Set: Kyoorius Designyatra 2024 Begins On 26th September at Grand Hyatt Goa

Goa, 25th September 2024: The highly anticipated Kyoorius Designyatra, India’s biggest anti-disciplinary design conference, presented by Zee5, with journey partner Air India Express and celebration partner Johnnie Walker, is set to begin on the 26th of September 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Goa. Spanning three exciting days till the 28th of September, the event will once again gather the brightest minds to celebrate design across a wide spectrum of fields and specialties – from architecture, interiors, branding, illustration, animation, typography and communication to digital, experiential, product, packaging, and more.

The theme for this year is “Academy of Play”, highlighting the importance of playfulness in creativity and urging the design community to explore the role of play in their creative processes. Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius, shared his excitement for the upcoming conference: “At this year’s Kyoorius Designyatra, we have transported the Grand Hyatt into the Academy of Play to explore how play drives the creative process. Through the Academy of Play, attendees will hear from our “Professors of Play” – those who have made play an essential part of their process. We can’t wait to make it memorable for everyone.”

The Professors of Play will share their unique insights and creative journeys. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from their heroes, including Aaquib Waani, the highly popular talk-of-the-town Indian designer responsible for Team India’s kits at the 2024 Olympics and on the international cricket field, among various other accolades; Chip Kidd, the iconic graphic designer known for bringing Jurassic Park to life as well as his memorable work for Peanuts, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84; Gemma O’Brien, the Australian typographer and lettering artist; Johannes Torpe, the visionary interior designer, product designer, and architect who was the first-ever group creative director for Bang & Olufsen, known for his innovative and functional designs that blend aesthetics with practicality; Nassia Inglessis, the innovative artist and engineer behind transformative interactive installations; and Paul Cocksedge, the acclaimed artist and designer whose work often challenges the boundaries of design through playful, thought-provoking installations that explore light and materiality.

Other stellar speakers include Akanksha Deo Sharma, In-house Designer at IKEA; Ambrish Arora, Founding Principal at Studio Lotus; Amna Elshandaweely, Fashion Designer at Amna Elshandaweely; Eva Cremers, 3D Artist & Animation Director; Gianmauro Vella, VP & Head of Design APAC & AMESA; Habibeh Madjdabadi, Architect and Owner at HABIBEH MADJDABADI Architecture Studio; Joe Weir, Founder and Creative Director at That Thing;; Kaja Solgaard Dahl, Stone Sculptor and Product Designer at Atelier Kaja Dahl; Kimya Gandhi, Typeface Designer at Mota Italic; Leta Sobierajski, Designer and Art Director at Wade and Leta; Mark Williams, Founder and Creative Director at That Thing; Matt Alagiah, Editor-in-Chief at It’s Nice That; Moritz Waldemeyer, Product Designer and Co-Founder at Studio Waldemeyer; Nazanin Farahbod, Product Designer and Co-Founder at Studio Waldemeyer; Rob Keller, Typeface Designer & Artist at Mota Italic; Somnath Bhatt, Designer, Artist, and Writer; Suresh Eriyat Founder & Creative Director at STUDIO EEKSAURUS, Tanu Sinha, Head of Design at PepsiCo India & South Asia; Wade Jeffree, Designer and Art Director at Wade and Leta, and many more.

In addition to the inspiring talks, Kyoorius Designyatra 2024 will feature interactive workshops and hands-on experiences, giving participants opportunities to put their play into practice.

The event culminates on the 28th September with the prestigious 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards Night, celebrating the finest design talent in the industry with the Blue and Black Elephants at the Kyoorius Design Awards. Along with that, the Red Elephants will be announced for the Kyoorius Young Blood Awards, honouring young, bold, and innovative creators who are shaping the future of design.