The Waterbase Limited adjudged winner in the category -Food, Agro & Horticulture Products, at the SME Empowering India Awards 2024

Chennai: 06.09.2024: Waterbase, the pioneer in Shrimp Aquaculture has been adjudged winner in the category -Food, Agro & Horticulture Products, at the SME Empowering India Awards 2024. The prestigious award was presented by Shri. Giriraj Singh – Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Govt. of India. This award not only recognizes Waterbase’s dedication to excellence, customer satisfaction, and consistent performance but also to its immense contribution to the aquaculture sector in India. The grand ceremony of the SME Empowering India Awards 2024 was organised in New Delhi.

The SME Empowering India Awards is known for celebrating excellence and innovation among the Indian small and midsize enterprises that demonstrated remarkable achievements and drove positive change.

“We are very thrilled to be adjudged as a winner in the category- Food, Agro & Horticulture. This recognition is not just a reflection of our contribution to the sector but also of the hard work, passion, and innovation that every member of our organization brings to the table. We are truly grateful for the trust and support of our customers, partners, and the community, who have been instrumental in helping us reach this point. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey. Together, we will continue to innovate, grow, and shape the future of our business” said Mr. Ramakanth Akula, CEO of The Waterbase Limited.