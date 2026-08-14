The Wealth Company Named Finalist at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2026

Mumbai, August 14: The Wealth Company , part of Pantomath Group, one of India’s leading homegrown financial services groups, has been named a Finalist at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2026 , marking a significant international recognition for an Indian financial services brand and its approach to creative storytelling.

The recognition places The Wealth Company alongside leading brands and organizations from across the world at one of the leading global competitions for corporate films, online media and visual storytelling. The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards , founded in 2010, are recognized as one of the leading festivals for corporate film globally, with an international jury comprising filmmakers, creatives and professionals from marketing, communications and media .

For Madhu Lunawat, Founder, The Wealth Company , the recognition represents both a creative milestone and a reflection of the changing ambitions of Indian brands.

“India is no longer simply a market that global brands come to. Indian brands are increasingly creating ideas, businesses and institutions that can travel to the world. We want The Wealth Company to be part of that movement,” said Lunawat.

“To see our work reach an international platform like Cannes is a proud moment for us. It reflects the ambition we have for the brand and the institution we are building, while remaining firmly grounded in the trust and responsibility that financial services demand.”

The recognition follows The Wealth Company ’s ‘Good Company ’ Brand Campaign, which was created as part of its broader effort to establish a distinctive and contemporary voice in financial services. The campaign has reflected the brand’s ability to take a category traditionally associated with complexity and communicate it through a more engaging and culturally relevant creative lens. Conceptualized by The Wealth Company and executed by The Square Peg Films, ‘The Good Company ’ film series brings the brand’s ideologies and investment methodologies to life, while reinforcing its core strengths of reliability, consistency and conviction.

The Cannes recognition is particularly noteworthy for the financial services sector, where brand communication must balance creative ambition with accuracy, responsibility and regulatory discipline. The achievement also potentially places The Wealth Company among the early Indian financial services brands to reach this international corporate film and media platform.

“Financial services comes with a very real responsibility around what we communicate, but that should not mean compromising on creativity. If anything, it makes the creative challenge more meaningful,” said Mr. Kapil Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, The Wealth Company .

“Our ambition is to build an Indian financial services brand that can hold its own on a global stage. Being evaluated at Cannes alongside an international community of brands and creators is a meaningful validation of that ambition and of the standards we are setting for ourselves.”

The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards will announce the final award outcomes during its Awards Days in Cannes on September 23 and 24, 2026 . The 2026 edition brings together filmmakers, producers, communications professionals and industry leaders from around the world to recognize excellence in corporate media and visual storytelling.

Cannes witnesses’ participation from 50+ countries every year, for The Wealth Company , the finalist recognition represents more than a creative accolade. It is a marker of the ambition to build a homegrown Indian financial services brand with global standards, a distinctive voice and the confidence to take Indian ideas to the world.