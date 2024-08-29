The World Travel & Tourism Council appoints Gaurav Bhatnagar to Regional Vice Chair for India

National, August 29, 2024: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) proudly announces the appointment of Gaurav Bhatnagar, Joint Managing Director and Co-Founder of TBO.com, as Regional Vice Chair for India.

This appointment is a significant step for WTTC’s strategy in India, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its presence and influence in one of the world’s fastest-growing Travel & Tourism markets.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said, “India’s Travel & Tourism industry is poised for significant growth, and having a leader like Gaurav as our latest Regional Vice Chair for India will be instrumental in realising our vision for the region. We are excited to work together to further WTTC’s mission in this vital market.”

Expressing his gratitude, Gaurav Bhatnagar added, “I am honoured by the trust WTTC has placed in me to become Regional Vice Chair for India. India represents a crucial market for the global Travel & Tourism industry, and I look forward to working closely with WTTC to advance our shared goals.”

In alignment with this appointment, discussions are underway to finalise a strategic agenda focused on expanding WTTC’s activities and initiatives in India.

Key topics include enhancing industry collaboration, addressing policy challenges, and fostering sustainable tourism practices. The agenda aims to align with India’s broader economic goals, leveraging the country’s unique position as a major global tourism hub.

This appointment underscores WTTC’s recognition of India as a key player in the global tourism landscape and reflects a commitment to fostering deeper engagement with sector leaders in the region.