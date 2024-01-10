The world’s 30 Best Places to Work for 2023 revealed

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE – 10 January 2024 – The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023. Topping this year’s ranking for the second consecutive year was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. AstraZeneca secured the third position among the world top 30 most performing organizations.
For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.
Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage and are enjoying notable advantages in terms of employee engagement, retention, financial performance and customer satisfaction.
The Top 30 Best Places to Work for 2023:
Novo Nordisk
Takeda
AstraZeneca
McDonald’s
Alcon
Bristol Myers Squibb
Ivanhoé Cambridge
BSH
Konecta Group
Servier
Allianz Trade
Pluxee
MSD
Fujitsu
Alten
MoneyGram
Lundbeck
Schneider Electric
British American Tabacco
Fifth Avenue Financial
Pfizer
Beko
Diageo
Meridiam
APL Logistics
Roche
Habib Bank Zurich Hong Kong
Paidy
Cipla
Teka
Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.