TheStyleWorld wins coveted award for excellence in digital publication and deservedly so

Bengaluru, 11th December 2023: Setting the bars for the weekend really high, Thursday, the 30th of November witnessed a gathering of luminaries at India’s biggest Influencer Summit. Held at the ITPL Building, these awards pay homage to social media influencers who put their influence for a cause. In a moment of triumph and deservedly so, The Style World was awarded by the Indian Influencer Celebrity awards at the summit for their unparalleled contribution in attempting to make the social space a better and productive place.

The event was held alongside the launch of Essotto, a lavish recreation hub “redefining indulgence and leisure.” This exclusive event brought forth an amazing amalgamation of innovation, luxury and entertainment. The prestigious event had the extremely talented Bollywood actor Aman Verma as its chief guest.

The Style World is a premiere digital Lifestyle Publication that provides a carefully curated guide to everything. You name it and they have it. To give you a glimpse of what you’ll get, here is an appetizer –

Fashion – Discover the latest vogue through the publication. Learn about runaway fashion, budding designers and assimilate latest fashion into your daily life.

Food – Savour tastes around the globe with delectable recipes, restaurant reviews and insider tips from prolific chefs.

Travel – Step aboard and sail all over the world with the publication. Find out about the most gorgeous destinations around the world, discover hidden gems and make your next trip unforgettable using advise from our experts

Lifestyle – Get pointers from experts that help you stay healthy, fit and chic. Discover health and wellness tips and tricks, beauty and home aesthetics that help you live a happier and more fulfilling life.

Thought-provoking, relevant and always glimmering with their influence, The Style World defines exclusivity. The dedicated and passionate editors, photographers and writers of The Style World are committed to help you seamlessly choose and blend from a plethora of trends and create an assemblage that is true to yourself and uniquely individual. The Style World’s commitment to redefine the ways of travel and living are a testament to their continuous efforts to help their customers get the best of both worlds. Delve into everything hot and happening from the very comforts of your home.

The award was received by Shrishti Jaiswal, Editor in Chief of the publication. A fashion designing graduate from the prestigious Nottingham Trend University, UK. Having done a course in styling in London college of Fashion in London, she has a stellar experience of over a decade that makes her truly passionate and knowledgeable in her craft. Her taste in fashion, lifestyle, education, marketing and branding has been unparalleled and she has been actively helping people from fashion, lifestyle and communication backgrounds to grow as entrepreneurs.

When asked about her thoughts on winning the award, Ms. Jaiswal said they feel humbled by the way their content resonated with people and described the journey of the publication as one of authenticity with the sole purpose of connecting with their audience.