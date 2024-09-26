Third Mumbai to get a residential and lifestyle uplift with the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport

By Mr. Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director, Today Global Developers

As Navi Mumbai’s airport gathers pace for the completion of its first phase, its transformative impact on the region’s real estate and the rise of Third Mumbai is set to be unmatched. It will redefine urban life in the MMR, elevating the residential and commercial landscapes of Third Mumbai to new heights. Third Mumbai planned as a new city project promises to be the cusp of a renewed transformation of MMR. Anchored around the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), this ambitious project envisioned by the government proposes to deliver modern infrastructure, better connectivity, and unparalleled real estate opportunities. Covering an expanse of 323 square kilometres, Third Mumbai is set to become a vibrant urban hub, significantly contributing to the nation’s economy and its overall GDP.

• NMIA: A Catalyst for Growth

The Navi Mumbai airport will be more than a transportation hub for flyers—it is planned to symbolize MMR’s rapid advancement. Its impact on the real estate in the areas surrounding it like Kharghar, Upper Kharghar, Ulwe, Kamothe, and Panvel will be profound, with sweeping improvements in infrastructure, social amenities, and real estate. One of the key benefits that Third Mumbai and its surroundings will benefit from is the development of new roads, enhanced public transportation systems, and improved utilities, all aimed at bettering the quality of life for current and future residents.

The airport’s presence and easy connectivity are expected to spur the construction of new residential, commercial, and recreational facilities, transforming the area into a home for people seeking a modern living environment. Notably, property values are expected to improve due to the convenience of air travel and enhanced connectivity, making the region a lucrative prospect for real estate investors. This influx of demand will be matched by a rise in commercial development, with multinational corporations and startups likely to set up shop in the vicinity, thus creating a fertile ground for job creation.

• Aero City and Housing Boom

The strategic location of Third Mumbai, with excellent connectivity to key areas such as Mumbai, Thane, KDMC, and Navi Mumbai, significantly enhances its appeal. In line with global trends, the plan for an “aero city” around the Navi Mumbai Airport is also taking shape. This development has plans for hotels, retail outlets, entertainment complexes, and other amenities that cater to both travellers and residents. Beyond luxury living, the area is set to see a housing boom with options ranging from affordable homes to high-end apartments, catering to a wide spectrum of income groups.

As the population continues to grow, so will the need for a balanced mix of housing, which Third Mumbai is gearing up to deliver. It also provides well on the experience of best of urban living while enjoying tranquillity, with lush green surroundings, including forests and the nearby rivers, offering a rare connection to nature. This unique blend of the upcoming airport, developing infrastructure and natural serenity makes Third Mumbai a highly desirable choice for families and investors seeking a balanced, future-ready lifestyle.

• Connectivity as a Game Changer

One of the most significant infrastructure projects to complement the Navi Mumbai International Airport is the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), a 22-kilometer bridge that connects Navi Mumbai to South Mumbai. This new linkage is nothing short of a game changer. What was once a two-hour commute can now be completed in just 20 minutes, drastically improving the everyday travel experience for residents. Enhanced connectivity through metro lines and improved road networks will seamlessly integrate Third Mumbai with the existing MMR. This, in turn, will create a more cohesive urban landscape, allowing residents to enjoy the benefits of both modern and traditional Mumbai.

• A Vision of a Thriving New City

With careful urban planning and sustainable growth strategies, this new city has the potential to attract a diverse range of residents—from working professionals to young families—seeking a better lifestyle and proximity to a robust job market. As residential projects surge in areas like Navi Mumbai and Panvel, real estate developers are catering to the varied demands, offering everything from budget-friendly apartments to luxury homes.

With the Navi Mumbai airport as its nucleus, Third Mumbai is set to become a city unlike any other in India. This project marks the beginning of a new chapter in urban development, showcasing how visionary planning and strategic infrastructure investments can create a city designed for the future. Looking at the future, Third Mumbai is only poised to become a bustling metropolis, where modern conveniences and smart city planning converge to create a liveable, vibrant community. It promises to be more than just an extension of Mumbai; it represents the future of urban development, one that is groundbreaking, sustainable, and future-ready.