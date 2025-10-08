Third Wave Coffee Celebrates Diwali With Reimagined Festive Delights

Mumbai, 8th October, 2025: Embracing the festive spirit, Third Wave Coffee unveils its limited-time Diwali menu – a celebration of flavour, nostalgia and togetherness. Inspired by the joy of shared moments, the collection blends timeless Indian traditions with modern cafe craftsmanship adding a touch of indulgence to every celebration.

The festive collection reimagines timeless favorites, nutty and aromatic notes shine through with the Iced Pistachio Matcha and the Pistachio Chocolate Frappe. Pistachio also pairs beautifully with white chocolate in the Iced Pistachio White Chocolate Latte and the Pistachio White Chocolate Hot Latte, perfect for comfort and celebration. The season’s richness continues with the Saffron White Chocolate Cold Coffee and the Saffron White Chocolate Hot Latte, both infused with the warm aroma of saffron.

Complementing the beverages are Gulab Jamun Croissant, where a golden, buttery pastry meets the richness of warm gulab jamun, and the Motichoor Cheesecake, layers creamy texture with a spread of motichoor ladoo. Further making it even more decadent, Gulab Jamun Croissant Sundae takes indulgence to new heights.

Sharing more about the festive collection, Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, shared, “This collection reflects not just our passion for coffee but also our love for creating moments of joy around the table. With every festive menu, we aim to blend innovation with nostalgia crafting experiences that feel celebratory, comforting, and truly reflective of Diwali’s spirit”

These limited-time specials are available across all Third Wave Coffee cafés. Brewed, baked, and crafted with festive cheer, they are the perfect companions for a season of togetherness.