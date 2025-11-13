This Festive Season, Spend Smarter: 5 Ways to Maximize Value with the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card

13th November 2025: As India steps into the biggest festive shopping period of the year, consumers are looking for smarter, more rewarding, and transparent ways to spend on celebrations, travel, gadgets, home upgrades, and everyday necessities. Making the most of your festive budget doesn’t just mean finding the best discounts — it means choosing financial tools that elevate your spending power responsibly.

The Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card, India’s first EMI-first co-branded RuPay credit card issued by Unity Small Finance Bank in partnership with BharatPe and NPCI, is engineered to help consumers enjoy the festive season with ease, flexibility, and total transparency — while earning uncapped rewards on planned spends.

Below are five smart ways consumers can maximize festive purchases using the Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card:

1. Split High-Value Purchases into Simple, Affordable EMIs

Festive purchases often mean upgrading appliances, planning weddings, or booking travel. With automatic EMI conversion on eligible spends, the UBCC ensures your large purchases stay affordable and stress-free.

Automatic conversion of eligible spends into easy EMIs

Flat 2% uncapped rewards (in Zillion Coins) on the principal EMI amount

No foreclosure charges; prepay anytime without penalty

2. Enjoy a Truly Lifetime-Free Credit Card

The festive period often comes with additional spends — but fees shouldn’t be one of them.

Say no to complicated fee structures & yes to:

Zero joining fee

Zero annual fee

Zero processing fee

Zero foreclosure penalties

No hidden charges, no conditions.

3. Earn Rewards on Everyday UPI Payments

Whether you’re buying festive sweets, refueling for a road trip, paying electricity bills, or shopping at local stores — link your card to UPI via the BharatPe app and enjoy seamless spends with rewards on tap.

Pay by scanning any QR or using UPI

Earn rewards on both card swipes and UPI transactions

Utilize credit limit while retaining UPI convenience

4. Access Airport Lounges Without Minimum Spend Requirements

Festive travel sees a significant spike across domestic and international routes. With this card, customers enjoy elevated travel privileges like:

Complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access

No minimum spend thresholds or tier qualifications

Premium travel benefits without premium fees

5. Experience Fast, Fully-Digital Onboarding

Skip queues and paperwork during the busy season. The Unity Bank BharatPe Credit Card is available via a 100% digital onboarding journey on the BharatPe app — designed for the modern, mobile-first user.

Instant, paperless, and effortless.