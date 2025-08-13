This Independence Day, Unite Over Flavours That Define Us At ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar

Celebrate India’s Independence Day at ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar with a feast of flavours that embraces the country’s diverse culinary tradition. On 15th August 2025, indulge in a brunch at the Grand Market Pavilion, showcasing regional classics, seasonal favourites, and tri-colour inspired delights, the brunch is available from 1:00 pm to 3:45 pm.

At Avartana, the award-winning signature restaurant, enjoy a specially curated menu blending traditional Southern Indian tastes with contemporary flair. Available from 15th to 17th August, Dining hours are 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm on Friday and 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm & 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Experience Kolkata’s cultural tapestry with a menu capturing the city’s diverse culinary heritage at the Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar. This offer is valid on 15th August from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Make reservations and inquiries at 033 44464646, and join us in toasting India’s 79th Independence Day with a celebration as vibrant and diverse as the nation itself.