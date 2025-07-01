This July Experience ‘Quintessentially Roman’ at Ottimo, ITC Royal Bengal

Join us this July for a delightful journey at Ottimo, ITC Royal Bengal, as we bring the rich flavours of ancient Rome to your table. Be ready to savour a feast worthy of emperors and gladiators, with a menu that blends classic Roman tastes with modern flair. Start your culinary adventure with our Bruschetta, a deliciously crafted plate featuring Roman artichokes, sundried tomatoes, arugula, and the nutty richness of Parmigiano Reggiano. Then, dive into the heartiness of Polpette al sugo—succulent chicken meatballs complemented by a rich tomato and basil sauce, served with crispy ciabatta. If pizza is your passion, our Roman-style creations will captivate you. Try our artisanal pizza topped with artichokes, caramelized onions, and roasted peppers, or our zesty Chorizo Pizza enhanced with arugula, Pecorino, and a splash of olive oil. Pasta enthusiasts can relish our Tagliolini alla cacio e pepe, with a hint of truffle essence, or indulge in Fettuccine alla Gricia, brimming with crispy guanciale. For something hearty, savour the grilled Broccoli Steak served with creamy polenta, or enjoy the savoury Pollo Saltimbocca paired with our delectable Parmigiano risotto. End your Roman feast with the sweet touch of our Chocolate Cannoli, filled with smooth ricotta and mascarpone cream, and serve it alongside hazelnut gelato. Celebrate Rome’s culinary traditions with us at Ottimo, where every bite is a taste of history and indulgence.
Timings:
- Lunch: 12.30 p.m.- 2.45 p.m.
- Dinner: 7:00 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.