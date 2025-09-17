Three Shows, One Experience: Japan’s Ultimate Trade Event for Agriculture, Gardening & Tools

Tokyo, Japan/September 17, 2025 – This October, Makuhari Messe will host a powerhouse trio of industry events—J-AGRI, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN. These three events will bring together professionals from agriculture and livestock; gardening, outdoor, and spatial design; and tool and hardware sectors under one roof. From October 1 to 3, 2025, attendees can explore premium innovations, connect with global suppliers, and celebrate milestone anniversaries at Japan’s largest co-located trade shows.

Celebrating Milestones and Industry Leadership

Organised by RX Japan Ltd., these events are designed to promote cross-industry collaboration and provide a one-stop destination for sourcing, networking, and learning.

This year is particularly special, as both J-AGRI and TOOL JAPAN celebrate their 15th anniversaries. J-AGRI, formerly known as AGRI WEEK, has evolved into Asia’s premier agriculture and livestock expo. It now features five specialised areas covering everything from smart farming and greenhouse technology to livestock management and sustainable practices.

J-AGRI SUPPLY – Greenhouse and cultivation tech

J-AGRI TECH – Latest agriculture and smart farming technologies

J-AGRI LIVESTOCK – Livestock equipment and management

J-AGRI PROCESS – Food processing and logistics

J-AGRI GREEN – Sustainable farming and SDG-aligned solutions

TOOL JAPAN continues to be the premier destination for professionals seeking the latest advancements in tools, safety gear, and maintenance solutions. In its 15th anniversary, the event features a Special Demonstration & Live Presentation Program, giving visitors a rare chance to see products in action. Held on a dedicated stage inside the exhibition hall, this live demo event will feature up to 18 companies showcasing tools, gardening equipment, hardware, paints, building materials, and safety products. Attendees can expect engaging, hands-on presentations that highlight product performance, usability, and innovation—making it easier to evaluate solutions for real-world applications.

There will also be three specialised zones: the Work Tools Zone, the Work Supplies and Gardening Tools Zone, and the Workwear and Work Shoes Zone, offering a curated experience for sourcing everything from high-performance tools and outdoor maintenance gear to durable, safety-compliant apparel.

GARDEX, Japan’s largest garden and outdoor lifestyle trade show, returns with a fresh lineup of exhibitors and experiences. One of the most anticipated features is the GARDEX Special Showcase, titled “Resilient Against Heat and Cold! The Evolving Global Seed & Plant Showcase”, presented by PW (Proven Winners). This exhibit will spotlight heat-resistant and cold-tolerant plant varieties from around the world—an essential resource for landscapers and gardening professionals navigating climate challenges. Attendees can also learn practical tips and see real-life examples of how these resilient plants thrive in diverse environments.

Another highlight is the AI Experience Corner, presented by GreenSnap, where visitors can explore how generative AI is revolutionising gardening and landscaping. This interactive zone is designed to help professionals tackle real-world challenges—such as staff shortages, the complexity of expert knowledge, and the need to attract new customers—with smart, accessible solutions. Attendees will have the chance to test AI tools firsthand using PCs and smartphones, gaining practical insights into how these technologies can streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and simplify tasks for both beginners and seasoned horticulturists. With leading horticulture brands already embracing AI, this experience offers a valuable glimpse into the future of green innovation—and how businesses can stay ahead by adopting it today.

Exhibits to Watch Out For

This year’s co-located shows promise a dynamic and immersive experience, with each hall brimming with innovation and practical solutions. At J-AGRI, visitors will be drawn to the latest breakthroughs in smart farming, including a cutting-edge agricultural robot, a third-generation pesticide-spraying drone, and an AI-powered smart seedling system that enables setting of optimal lighting, temperature, and humidity conditions. The show also features advanced technologies for plant factories and aquaponics, alongside effective countermeasures against bird and animal damage. With climate resilience top of mind, exhibitors will showcase tools and systems that help farmers thrive despite rising temperatures, as well as sustainable horticultural management solutions that align with global environmental goals.

Over at GARDEX, the atmosphere shifts to lush greenery and outdoor elegance. Attendees can explore a curated selection of stylish garden accessories, from artisanal planters and ergonomic watering cans to high-performance insecticides and fertilisers that promote healthy plant growth. The show also highlights spatial design inspirations for hotels and commercial spaces, plus a special camping gear zone for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts. International exhibitors will bring exclusive items such as premium pruning shears, decorative flowerpots, and unique garden tools not yet available in Japan, making GARDEX a treasure trove for buyers and designers alike.

Meanwhile, TOOL JAPAN delivers a hands-on showcase of the latest in work tools, safety gear, and maintenance equipment. Whether you’re sourcing for a home centre, pro shop, or on-site operations, the show offers everything from high-powered electric tools to eco-conscious hardware innovations. Special exhibits will spotlight emergency preparedness kits and multifunctional tools designed to meet the needs of both industrial professionals and everyday consumers. With its wide-ranging lineup, this event is the ultimate destination for discovering durable, efficient, and forward-thinking solutions.

Together, these exhibits create a dynamic landscape where tradition meets technology—offering visitors a wealth of inspiration, practical solutions, and valuable opportunities to grow their businesses, expand their networks, and stay ahead in their industries.

What to Expect This October

Beyond the exhibits, the event will feature a robust lineup of networking opportunities, business matching programmes, and guided tours designed to help attendees make meaningful connections and discover new solutions.

All three events welcome farmers, landscapers, retailers, manufacturers, or those who are simply passionate about the outdoors, making it a gateway to the latest innovations and insights. More than just a trade show, it stands as a celebration of progress, resilience, and community—bringing together professionals from across Japan and beyond to shape the next chapter of their industries.

With so much to see, learn, and experience, J-AGRI, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN offer an unmissable opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Now is the perfect time to secure a spot and be part of Japan’s premier trade shows for agriculture, gardening, and tools.