Thums Up Teases the Most Epic Partnership of the Year with Allu Arjun

8th November 2024, New Delhi: Thums Up, India’s iconic homegrown brand, synonymous with bold toofani spirit recently launched an electrifying teaser featuring the unmistakable silhouette of Allu Arjun. With this bold move, the brand has set off a wave of excitement, leaving fans eager to see what’s coming next. This teaser release comes on the heels of the much-anticipated trailer for Pushpa 2, sparking curiosity around the role Thums Up will play alongside the film’s high-energy momentum.

The teaser not only taps into Allu Arjun’s massive fan base but also strengthens Thums Up’s connection with consumers who resonate with its fearless and adventurous spirit. Sumeli Chatterjee, Category Head – Sparkling Flavours, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, shared, “We’re continuously crafting stories that keep our fans at the edge of their seats, and Thums Up’s campaigns are all about delivering that perfectly timed thrill. Whether it’s launching a new partnership or tapping into fan-favourite moments, we’re here to bring something bold and memorable to our consumers. This journey with Allu Arjun is just the latest chapter—stay tuned, there’s much more in store!”

With suspense hanging in the air, Thums Up is set to launch a mind-blowing experience that captures the essence of its bold and adventurous spirit!