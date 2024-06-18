Tierra Negra Premium Mexican Dark Salsa premiers at the Fancy Food Show in New York City,

Chicago, IL, June 18, 2024 — Successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez premiers a unique, authentic dark salsa. The Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa is spicy and delicious. Tierra Negra’s mission is to create unexpected Mexican flavors using modern twists with century-old ingredients.

This one-of-a-kind salsa will be presented via The Hatchery in New York on June 23-25, 2024, at the trade-only Summer Fancy Food Show by the Specialty Food Association. Thousands of diverse makers, buyers, brokers, distributors, and industry professionals from across the U.S. and the globe will gather for delicious product discovery. The Fancy Food Show is not open to the general public.

The Hatchery in Chicago is a food and beverage incubator and production facility dedicated to supporting Chicago entrepreneurs. “We are so proud of what Ivan has accomplished within The Hatchery’s Incubation Program,” said Natalie Shmulik, Chief Strategy & Incubation Officer, ICNC/The Hatchery. “Our team has been adding Tierra Negra salsa to everything, and we cannot wait to see the product take off on store shelves.”

Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO of Tierra Negra® Salsa, says, “Tierra Negra is inspired by the cultural richness of my ancestry and the example of hard work that was taught to me since childhood. My wish is for Tierra Negra to be savored and enjoyed by all.”

Tierra Negra pre-launched at the One of a Kind Spring Show at The Mart in downtown Chicago in late April. Tierra Negra gave out over 1000 samples of their new premium dark Mexican salsa product. Recent customers commented, “Wow! The flavor continues in your mouth.” And, “This is a delicacy for your palate. You savor Mexico one spoon of Tierra Negra at a time!”

Tierra Negra is available in Chicago at La Casa del Pueblo and Carniceria Maribel in Pilsen, Totto’s Market in Printers Row, Olivia’s Market in Bucktown, and Cermak Produce in Humboldt Park.

Tierra Negra Salsa is a unique blend of olive oil, pasilla chili pepper, garlic, guajillo pepper, cane sugar, granulated onions, annatto, cumin, ground cloves, and coriander.!This authentic Mexican dark salsa will transform your tacos, omelets, steaks, seafood, quesadillas, sauces, bruschetta, and more. A little bit goes a long way by adding extra taste to expand your recipes.