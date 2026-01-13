Timeless silhouettes crafted for meaningful festive moments

New Delhi, Jan 13: Pooja Bhatia Couture is a contemporary Indian-wear label known for its refined elegance, modern femininity, and couture-level craftsmanship. Rooted in clean silhouettes and understated luxury, the brand creates clothing that feels effortless, elevated, and emotionally connected to the wearer. For the upcoming festive wedding season, the label presents Afreen and Gulnaaz—two collections designed for weddings, festive gatherings, and trousseau dressing.

Afreen features fluid A-line suits, structured drapes, and lightweight embroidered sets, offering effortless elegance for intimate celebrations and wedding gatherings. Gulnaz brings festive richness through sharara and gharara sets, modern lehengas, and statement occasion-wear pieces that balance tradition with a contemporary edge.

Key Styles Include:

Mehr – Finely hand-embroidered cape jacket with thread, zari, sequins, and cutdana, styled with a drape skirt and inner ; contemporary elegance with festive detail

Zehra Aari-zari embroidered kurta set paired with contrast dupatta and palazzos, understated yet festive.

Aari-zari embroidered kurta set paired with contrast dupatta and palazzos, understated yet festive. Gulaal – Dori and gota patti embroidered kurta set, paired with a classic farshi salwar ; traditional elegance with timeless charm.

Designed for women who value comfort as much as craft, both collections are ideal for wedding festivities, Lohri celebrations, and festive evenings. With soft drapes, nuanced detailing, and couture-level craftsmanship, Afreen and Gulnaz embody confidence, ease, and timeless celebration.

The collections will be available online and in-store, with international shipping available. High-resolution campaign imagery can be provided on request.

Why They Make the Perfect Festive & Wedding Picks

Afreen and Gulnaz are crafted for moments that matter – lightweight fabrics, refined silhouettes, and delicate embroidery that offer effortless elegance and comfort. Designed for wedding guests, festive gatherings, and trousseau dressing, these pieces balance tradition with modern ease.

Thoughtful, timeless, and versatile, Pooja Bhatia Couture’s designs are made to be worn, remembered, and revisited season after season.