TimeVallée expands its footprint in India with the opening of the third boutique in Chennai, in partnership with Art Of Time

August 25th, 2025: TimeVallée and Art Of Time are pleased to announce the opening of its third boutique in India. An exponential growth in the country for the Swiss watch multi-brand retail concept which entered the market in March 2024 in Mumbai followed by the second opening in Bengaluru the same year.

This August, TimeVallée will mark another significant milestone in its expansion across India with the grand opening of its most spacious and immersive boutique yet, right in the heart of Chennai.

Blending heritage with contemporary luxury, the store features an impressive façade that incorporates a large screen which greets guests with projections of the latest watch releases from the Maisons.

The 340qm store showcases the iconic design elements that make TimeVallée a unique shopping destination for luxury shoppers and horology connoisseurs, including the watchband-inspired marquee and golden tubes. A mix of heritage and contemporary lines, delicately combined under champagne hues.

The ground floor will provide a dedicated area to welcome and guide clients as they enter the TimeVallée universe. The first floor will offer a curated selection of the finest watch brands such as: Baume & Mercier, Bulgari, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Roger Dubuis.

Finally, the second floor will present Time Café, inviting clients to enjoy the art of living. This floor will also offer innovative client experiences to pursue the ambition to offer both newcomers and specialists the opportunity to spark a passion for the world of watchmaking and to embrace it.

TimeVallée built a strong relationship with its local partner Art of Time aligning with its mission statement to provide the most seamless shopping experience to luxury watch buyers through the provision of various services such as in-boutique service, home shopping and the most advanced omnichannel online shopping platform for luxury watches.

“Our retail concept has been warmly embraced by horology enthusiasts across India. This positive response is leading us to open our third store in the country. As always, we have challenged ourselves to design innovative luxury spaces, a project made possible through our collaboration with Art Of Time.” says Hélène Maslin, Deputy CEO of TimeVallée. The Art Of Time directors’ passion for watches started from a young age. When it opened its first ‘shop-in-shop’ concept boutique in 2015, it became the largest luxury watch store in India. “We are honored to partner with TimeVallée in opening this new boutique and we are looking forward to welcoming our clientele as well as watch enthusiasts who are keen to develop their passion, ” says Bharat Kapoor, Director of Art Of Time. Gaurav Bhatia, Director of Art Of Time Adds “At the heart of our approach is the belief that our customers are part of our family. This philosophy is encapsulated by our core value of ‘We grow, you grow’, which guides us in building meaningful relationships and achieving shared success”.

A third boutique in India achieved in a relatively short space of time is a milestone for TimeVallée in the country. The Chennai store, which spans three floors, serves as a testament to the Swiss retail concept’s commitment to innovation and forward-looking approach, as encapsulated in its motto, “Heritage and beyond.”

The Grand Opening event will be celebrated on 21st August 2025.