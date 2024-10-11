Titan Cloud Storage Launches Industry’s First Zero Trust by Default Cloud Storage

Dallas, TX, October 11, 2024 –Titan Cloud Storage, a leader in secure, scalable cloud storage solutions, has partnered with XQ Message to provide the first-ever Zero Trust by default cloud storage offering. This groundbreaking solution marks a major leap forward in cloud security, offering businesses unmatched data protection, identity verification, and encryption—far beyond what is currently available in the industry, including offerings from major providers.

Zero Trust is a security model that assumes no user, device, or system can be trusted without verification, no matter where they’re located. Titan’s new service, powered by XQ Message’s cutting-edge granular encryption and identity management technology, meets Department of Defense (DoD) definition for Zero Trust Data and ensures that every access request is verified, every interaction is secure, and all data remains protected. For businesses navigating an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape, Zero Trust by default offers peace of mind like never before.

“Our Zero Trust platform is transformative,” said Rory Sullivan, CEO of Titan Cloud Storage. “We’re not only enhancing cloud storage security; we’re redefining it. Zero Trust by default means every access attempt is verified, every action is monitored, and every piece of data is encrypted in motion or at rest. It’s the future of cloud storage, and Titan is leading the way.”

XQ Message’s CEO, Brian Wane, added: “Our partnership with Titan Cloud Storage represents a major milestone in cloud security innovation. We’ve always believed in the power of Zero Trust to transform data protection. By embedding this model directly into Titan’s cloud infrastructure, we’re not just responding to the latest security challenges—we’re getting ahead of them. We’re thrilled to be part of this industry-first solution and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on businesses worldwide.”

Key Benefits of Titan Cloud Storage’s Zero Trust by Default:

• Continuous Identity Verification: Every user and system must continuously prove their identity before accessing data, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

• Granular Encryption: Data remains secure against current and future threats through encryption keys for each object, meeting the Department of Defense (DoD) definition of Zero Trust Data, making it suitable for even the most security-sensitive environments.

• World Class Reliability: geo-redundancy & 11 nines of durability, means data is accessible and safe, 24/7 .

• Ease of Use: All data is encrypted and access is managed according to zero trust principles without any complex processes.

Titan Cloud Storage’s new Zero Trust by default service is now available, offering businesses the most advanced, secure, and reliable cloud storage solution on the market. Learn more about the solution here.