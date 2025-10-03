TMB Aligns with RBI’s Steady 5.5percent Rate, Driving Festive Growth with Gold, Auto & MSME Loans

by Salee S. Nair, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank on Monetary Policy

“The RBI’s decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.50% reflects a commitment to stability while nurturing growth. At Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, we align our strategy closely with this vision balancing prudence with proactive credit expansion to support India’s economic momentum. As the festive season gathers pace, we anticipate a natural rise in economic activity. Gold loans, particularly during Dhanteras, will see heightened demand, providing households with easy liquidity. At the same time, auto loans across two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and EVs are poised for strong traction, reflecting rising mobility aspirations. For businesses, GST rationalisation and improved consumption are likely to drive higher working capital requirements, particularly among MSMEs and traders. To fund this responsibly, we continue to focus on deposit mobilisation, ensuring that credit growth remains sustainable. But the larger transformation is through digitisation. In line with RBI and government efforts to expand digital penetration, TMB is investing in mobile-first platforms, data analytics, and faster onboarding solutions. This ensures last-mile connectivity, quicker loan disbursals, and a seamless banking experience, even in semi-urban and rural areas. By aligning our growth priorities with RBI’s vision, we aim to drive inclusive, technology-led banking that strengthens both customer confidence and India’s long-term growth story.”