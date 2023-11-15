To empower youth of Ghana, AISECT signed MoU with Ghana-India Kofi Annan CoE

15 November 2023: AISECT Group has recently signed an MoU with the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI- KACE). The collaboration aims to provide skill training and certification to the youth of GHANA. With this MoU, AISECT plans to expand its presence in the African region and strengthen its commitment to the development of the ICT sector in Ghana. This initiative will also contribute to the development of an innovative technology ecosystem in the African country.

This collaboration will further focus on the development of digital infrastructure and the promotion of digital literacy and technology within the region. With the aid of this initiative, we foresee bringing about positive changes in the region and providing employment opportunities to the local youth.

Through this collaboration, four Robotics Process Automation (RPA) laboratories in Ghana have been established. This will also help in providing support for the training of Ghana residents to acquire employable skills in robotics for industrial use.

With this collaboration in place, the main objective for both organizations is that it will lead to strengthen the commercial relationships between AISECT Group and Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence, providing youth in Ghana with employable skills, raising awareness of increased industry demand for RPA skills, and supporting institutions in delivering robotics training with a state-of-the-art robotic laboratory for practical sessions.

“AISECT embarks on a journey of skill development, to upskill the young minds for the future workforce in the Africa region. This partnership will lead to the development of an extensive network of centers to facilitate quality training and education.” Said Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, EVP of AISECT. “Our focus is to contribute to the development of an innovative technology ecosystem for all regardless of their socio-economic background, in the spirit of ‘Leave No One Behind’ in the digital revolution.” He added. Elaborating on the collaboration, Mr. Rajat Chaturvedi, Business Head at AISECT Group informed, “Under this initiative, AISECT will set up four state-of-the-art robotic process automation laboratories in Ghana and also organize two Training of Trainers events, including practical demonstrations of Robotic Process Automation, for a total of 2 lead trainers – one in the southern sector and the other in the middle belt of the centers’ operation with a vision to empower the youths in Ghana.”

4 Courses that will be offered by AISECT are – Robotic Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation – Solution Architect, Robotic Process Automation – Developer, Robotic Process Automation – Test Engineer. The first batch started on 15th October 2023 with 22 students.