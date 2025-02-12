Today Group Appoints Ankit Kachalia as Head of Marketing

Mumbai, February 12th, 2025: Today Group has announced the appointment of Ankit Kachalia as its new Head of Marketing, a strategic move aimed at bolstering the company’s ambitious growth trajectory. With over 18 years of diverse experience in the marketing domain, Kachalia, who holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree, and Master of Business Administration (MBA), brings a wealth of expertise spanning marquee advertising agencies, real estate private equity, and leadership roles in marketing for the real estate sector.

Having gained exposure with renowned agencies such as Draft FCB Ulka and Contract Advertising, Kachalia has honed his skills in crafting impactful marketing strategies. His professional journey also includes pivotal roles at Motilal Oswal’s real estate private equity fund, Kanakia Spaces, and Justo Realfintech, where he led marketing initiatives.

In his new role at Today Group, Kachalia will lead marketing strategies, oversee brand evolution, and work on customer engagement as the company transitions from a Rs 400 crore entity to a Rs 1,000 crore organisation. The changes at Today Group are marked by the introduction of innovative products, portfolio expansion, and the integration of advanced systems and processes, reflecting its commitment to becoming a forward-thinking, innovation-driven organization.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director of Today Group, said, “We are happy to welcome Ankit Kachalia to the Today Group family. His extensive experience and innovative marketing approach align perfectly with our vision of scaling new heights. As we move to grow our portfolio and begin a rebranding journey, his knowledge will be instrumental in connecting with a broader audience and reinforcing our position as a leader in delivering exceptional real estate projects.” Ankit Kachalia shared his enthusiasm about joining Today Group, stating, “I am delighted to spearhead marketing at Today Group during such a critical phase of transformation. This opportunity fills me with excitement to collaborate with such a talented team and contribute to creating meaningful connections with our audience. Together, we will drive innovation, deliver impactful campaigns and make a lasting mark. I look forward to contributing to this journey by supporting the organisation’s ambitious goals.”

Today Group continues to redefine urban living by delivering exceptional residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in Navi Mumbai and Thane. The company remains steadfast in its mission to address evolving customer needs while fostering sustainable growth across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.