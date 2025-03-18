Today Group Revolutionizes Homebuying with Exciting ‘Happiness Month’ Offers

Mumbai, March 18th 2025: Today Group has launched its ‘Happiness Month’ campaign, an initiative designed to reinforce its ‘Happiness First’ brand mantra. More than just a promotional campaign, this initiative aims to create an intellectual property (IP) that deepens customer engagement, builds long-term brand affinity, and strengthens relationships with all stakeholders, including homebuyers and channel partners.

Timed strategically during the key business period of March, ‘Happiness Month’ is set to enhance customer experiences while driving sales through a host of exclusive offers and rewards. Homebuyers booking a Today Home during this period stand to receive assured gifts, with rewards ranging from Whitegoods and gold coins to motorbikes, luxury cars and international holidays.

As part of the ‘Happiness Month’ campaign, Today Group also lined up a series of employee engagement initiatives and CSR activities aimed at fostering a positive work culture and giving back to the community. Employees will be recognised for their efforts through awards and incentives. In a heartwarming gesture, happiness letters were sent to the families of employees, acknowledging their invaluable support.

To promote camaraderie and well-being, the campaign included activities like a movie screening on Women’s Day and a cricket or sports day for all employees. Today Group employees were encouraged to share one happiness activity that has positively impacted someone’s life.

Commenting on the campaign, Bhavesh Shah, Joint Managing Director, Today Group said, “At Today Group, we believe homebuying should be a joyful milestone, not just a transaction. ‘Happiness Month’ is our way of enhancing this journey with meaningful rewards, creating lasting value for our customers while strengthening our brand’s core promise—Happiness First.”

To create maximum visibility for its campaign, ‘Happiness Month’ will be promoted through an integrated marketing approach, leveraging out-of-home (OOH) advertisements, print media, and radio promotions. By blending customer-centric incentives with a strong brand-driven narrative, Today Group aims to create a memorable home-buying experience that extends beyond mere transactions, fostering a lasting emotional connection with its customers and partners.