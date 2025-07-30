TOI Ecopreneur Honours 2025: Celebrating Changemakers Championing India’s Green Future

The Times of India recognises sustainability leaders across individual, startup, and corporate categories driving India’s environmental transformation

New Delhi, July 30, 2025 : As climate change challenges continue to mount globally, a new generation of changemakers is emerging—individuals and organizations committed to sustainability and environmental conservation. These pioneering entrepreneurs and innovators are harnessing business and technology to drive positive environmental change across India.

The Times of India presents Ecopreneur Honours 2025, a prestigious platform dedicated to recognizing individuals, startups, and corporations tirelessly working towards shaping a greener tomorrow. This initiative addresses the crucial need for India to accelerate its transition towards sustainable practices and environmental stewardship to meet ambitious net-zero commitments.

“Through Ecopreneur Honours, we aim to recognize individuals and organisations at the forefront of India’s transition to a green future. By honouring these changemakers and amplifying their stories, we want to spark conversations around sustainability and inspire a new generation of conscious entrepreneurs,” said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head, Times of India, Digital.

Ecopreneur Honours 2025 will be held on August 4, 2025, featuring awards, panel discussions, and fireside chats. The event will be broadcast live on TOI’s YouTube channel and social media platforms, bringing together sustainability champions, industry leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates committed to accelerating India’s journey towards a cleaner future.

Ecopreneur Honours celebrates sustainability champions across three major categories:

Individuals: Trailblazers who advocate eco-friendly living and drive result-oriented green initiatives through individual efforts or community-led programs.

Start-ups: Purpose-driven ventures using innovation and technology to solve pressing environmental challenges across various industries.

Corporates: Well-established companies integrating sustainability into core business practices, from implementing green supply chains to adopting renewable energy.

The honourees represent India’s shift towards a net-zero future, spanning renewable energy solutions, sustainable agriculture innovations, zero-waste living initiatives, water conservation, green packaging, and circular economy practices. From agriculture innovators to renewable energy pioneers and sustainable packaging leaders, these changemakers are building a greener, more resilient India.

Winners have been carefully selected by TOI’s Editorial team and knowledge partner IPSOS through a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring only the most impactful and innovative sustainability leaders are recognized.

Beyond recognition, the event serves as a vital thought leadership platform featuring panel discussions and fireside chats. These sessions bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates to exchange actionable ideas, share success stories, and explore forward-looking solutions for lasting environmental impact.

Join us in celebrating India’s sustainability champions by tuning in live on August 4, 2025 via TOI’s digital platforms. This represents more than recognition—it’s a call for collective action towards building a more sustainable and resilient India.