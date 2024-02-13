TOMS x Christian Cowan Collaboration ﻿Unveiled During NYFW AW24 Show

February 13, 2024 (NEW YORK, NY): Christian Cowan, in collaboration with TOMS as the exclusive footwear partner, unveiled Cowan’s Autumn/Winter 2024 at New York City’s The Harmonie Club, marking the first time the house has looked upon itself for the principle inspiration of a collection.

Expanding upon the house codes that have been present since the first runway offering, Autumn/Winter 2024 is a celebration of the five-point star with unexpected textiles.

The five-point star symbolizes Cowan’s love of astronomy and the infinite possibilities that the celestial conjures. In Cowan’s early years growing up in Cambridge, his late father would recite his favorite quote by Plato,

“Astronomy compels the soul to look upwards and leads us from this world to another”

Much like astronomy, Cowan believes fashion has the same ability, to transport us from our world to another, reminding us of the infinite possibilities that fashion allows our identity.

Diversity was another hit of this season’s runway show, with half the lineup former 90’s runway models that Cowan and his team have been scouting from all over the country to walk the show. Models included Emily Sandberg, Nelly Pakh, Jenny Brunt, Elanor Simon, Bethany Nagy, Giannie Couji and Duyen.

In collaboration with TOMS, a brand renowned for its commitment to social impact and classic style, Christian Cowan has also introduced a visionary capsule collection that merges Cowan’s avant-garde aesthetic with TOMS’ dedication to stylish comfort and giving. philanthropy and community. This represents a fusion of two distinct yet complementary worlds, bringing together Cowan’s bold creativity with TOMS’ mission-driven approach to footwear.

“The flamboyance of the blossoming peony juxtaposed with raw and durable fabrics is so fresh. I love how these designs merge the magic of our runways with the ease of wearable and comfortable design. These are those shoes that you get and wear every, single, day and forget about all your other shoes.” – Christian Cowan

Each piece in the TOMS x Christian Cowan capsule collection is infused with purpose and meaning, reflecting the shared values of both brands. As they prepare to unveil this groundbreaking collaboration to the world in Spring 2024, Cowan and TOMS invite fashion enthusiasts everywhere to embark on a journey to Wear Good through creativity and social responsibility.

The limited-edition TOMS x Christian Cowan capsule collection will be exclusively available for purchase on TOMS.com and ChristianCowan.com. For further information and media inquiries, please contact the provided contact.

Notable attendees to the show included Sam Smith, Becky G, Bella Thorne, Jessie Reyez, Mai Pham, Madisin Rian, Jessica Belkin, Avantika, Honey Balenciaga, Kate Bartlett, Nicola Fomichetti, Johnny Wujek, Joel Kim Booster, Sarah Desjardins, Ubah Hassan and Jessel Taank, among others.