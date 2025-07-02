Top 5 DIY Income Tax Filing Platforms in India (2025 Review)

Filing your income tax return no longer requires hiring a chartered accountant or wrestling with complicated forms. Thanks to evolving digital platforms, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) tax filing apps are making the process faster, simpler, and more accessible for individuals across India. Whether you are a salaried employee, freelancer, pensioner, or small business owner, these platforms help you file your ITR from the comfort of your home—accurately and affordably.

Here’s a detailed 2025 review of the top 5 DIY income tax filing platforms in India, highlighting their features, pros, cons, and who they’re best suited for.

TaxBuddy

TaxBuddy has emerged as one of India’s most trusted and comprehensive DIY tax filing apps in 2025. It combines the simplicity of a guided filing experience with robust back-end intelligence.

Key Features:

Auto-import of Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS

Supports all ITR forms including ITR-1 to ITR-4

Smart comparison of old vs new tax regime

Live support and upgrade-to-expert options

Notice tracking and refund status updates

Mobile app and web platform available

Pros:

Ideal for salaried individuals, freelancers, and pensioners

Detects mismatch with AIS/26AS and flags errors

Very affordable, even for advanced income types

Helpful for advance tax and presumptive taxation users

Cons:

Slight learning curve for first-time business owners with complex filings

Best For:

Anyone seeking a seamless, accurate, and intuitive DIY tax filing experience. Especially recommended for users who want peace of mind with AIS-linked accuracy.

ClearTax

ClearTax is one of the earliest entrants in the online tax filing space in India. It offers both assisted and DIY services through a user-friendly interface.

Key Features:

Step-by-step tax return builder

Auto-fill using Form 16 and 26AS

Investment planner tools integrated

Offers CA review option at additional cost

Pros:

Good interface for salaried individuals

Popular among tech-savvy users

Allows ITR filing for HUFs and businesses

Cons:

Many advanced features are locked behind premium plans

Slightly confusing pricing tiers for new users

Best For:

Salaried users and investors who want a sleek UI with optional upgrade paths.

Tax2win

Tax2win provides both e-CA assisted and DIY ITR filing. It is known for its strong support system and reliability, especially during peak filing season.

Key Features:

DIY platform with optional CA chat

GST and business return filing support

e-CAs available for notice resolution

Free plan for simple ITR-1 users

Pros:

Good for freelancers and small businesses

Well-structured support documentation

Affordable plans for salaried individuals

Cons:

DIY flow can be slightly outdated in design

Less streamlined mobile experience compared to others

Best For:

Users who may want to start with DIY but prefer the fallback of a CA when needed.

myITreturn

Backed by Skorydov, myITreturn is a veteran in tax e-filing with both mobile and web platforms. It supports a wide range of user types and offers guided filing.

Key Features:

Mobile-first interface

Income detection and auto-calculation

Step-by-step filing wizard

Supports ITR-1 to ITR-4

Pros:

Clean user interface

Efficient handling of salary and capital gains

Free option for basic returns

Cons:

Not ideal for freelancers with foreign income or multiple sources

Limited financial tools compared to others

Best For:

Salaried individuals and first-time filers with simple income sources.

Quicko

Quicko has made a name for itself by targeting stock market investors and traders. It supports capital gains reporting and tax planning tools.

Key Features:

Direct broker integration for capital gains

ITR support for traders and crypto investors

Smart dashboards and visual tax reports

Option to plan taxes based on your trades

Pros:

Perfect for equity traders, crypto holders, and investors

Intuitive capital gains calculator

Offers Excel upload and broker import

Cons:

Less suitable for salaried individuals with very basic needs

Slightly technical for general users

Best For:

Investors and traders who need to report stock, mutual fund, or crypto income.

Which Platform Should You Choose?

The best DIY tax filing platform depends on your income type, comfort level with tax concepts, and desired support. Here’s a quick guide:

Salaried with Form 16 only: TaxBuddy, ClearTax, myITreturn

TaxBuddy, ClearTax, myITreturn Freelancers and professionals: TaxBuddy, Tax2win

TaxBuddy, Tax2win Senior citizens: TaxBuddy (with 80TTB and health deduction auto-applied)

TaxBuddy (with 80TTB and health deduction auto-applied) Investors and traders: Quicko

Quicko Side-hustlers or small business owners: TaxBuddy, Tax2win

Conclusion

India’s DIY tax filing space in 2025 is more evolved and user-friendly than ever before. While all the platforms listed above are competent in their own right, TaxBuddy stands out as the most balanced, accurate, and user-centric option, especially for individuals who want simplicity with the assurance of compliance.

Whether you’re filing your ITR for the first time or just looking to switch from your current method, a DIY platform like TaxBuddy can help you take control of your taxes, without the stress.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions. The use of the word “top” is intended solely for ease of understanding and does not imply any official ranking or endorsement.