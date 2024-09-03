Top 7 Organic & Natural Gifts From Soulflower for a Meaningful Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of joy, celebration, and devotion. Ganpati idols are brought home, and pandals are decorated with all sorts of themes. People visit each other, holy and divine prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha, and good wishes and blessings are shared by everyone in the family. Let’s not forget about you grabbing every opportunity to savor soft and melt-in-mouth modaks.

In this festive atmosphere, give your loved ones a gift that treats all five senses (smell, touch, sight, taste and hearing) by gifting them a thoughtful and personal gift.

Spoiler alert: It’s not your average sweets, snacks, chocolates, or dry fruits, which is an old-time thing now; it’s 2024 and people are switching to hair growth products (hello!).

Let’s explore right now!!

1. Soulflower Lavender Self-care Gift Hamper:

Your loved ones deserve a pleasant relaxation that calms the mind and body with self-care essentials made with ingredients grown on Soulflower’s own farms in Rajasthan. The gift set has to be your sure shot way to make them feel truly special and cared for. The gift hamper includes: –

Bath salt: Add 3 spoons of the bath salt to warm water and mix well. Settle in and soak your body or feet into the warm water.

Lavender Soap: The soap is made with pure lavender essential oil and, castor and coconut oil for gentle moisturizing. Rub between hands to create a rich lather and apply generously on face and body. Use daily for best results.

Aroma oil: After a relaxing bath, spray lavender aroma oil on your curtains or cushions for peaceful and uninterrupted sleep.

T-candles (2): Soft glow with long-lasting aroma encourages healthy-breathing.

Massage oil: Before your bath to help your skin release stress. Massage gently and thoroughly.

Loofah: It’s made with 100% natural plant fiber that doesn’t catch fungus and gently exfoliates without leaving skin irritated and inflamed.

2. Soulflower’s Rosemary Gift Hamper for Hair Growth:

What’s more special and thoughtful than a gift of healthy, growing hair? Yes, that’s exactly what the Rosemary gift hamper does. It’s specially curated to give your loved one’s great hair. Here’s what you’ll get in this gift hamper: –

Rosemary Essential Oil: Contains 100% pure, natural, undiluted Rosemary with clinically proven hair growth efficacy.

Rosemary Lavender Healthy Hair Oil: Scientifically formulated with active ingredients like Rosemary, Lavender, Amla, Castor and more to control hair fall, makes hair 2.6x stronger hair and nourishes scalp.

Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum: 4-5 pumps a day on scalp for 10.200+ new hair in 90 days. The serum is enriched with Anagain, Redensyl and Melanogray to help control hair fall and prevent premature greying.

Rosemary Tea Tree Shampoo: Makes hair 13.3x stronger and tackles growth of dandruff-causing fungus; cleanses scalp without leaving it dried out.

Rosemary Argan Conditioner: Packed with Argan Oil, Rosemary, Lavender and Avocado to promote volume and reduce dryness and dullness.

Rosemary Water with Mint: Whenever you don’t feel like oiling your hair, just a few spritzes on hair will make your hair 10.6x stronger, frizz-free, shiny and smooth. Daily usage recommended.

3. Soulflower Glow Like No Other Gift Hamper:

Get healthy and glowing skin by Ganesh Chaturthi with our luxurious skin care gift set. Featuring a blend of vitamins, antioxidants and botanical extracts, this collection helps brighten, hydrate and rejuvenate your skin. The hamper contains: –

Orange Carrot Soap: Vitamin C-enriched soap to nourish and brighten skin; abundant snowy lather; long-lasting fruity and sweet aroma for a refreshing start to your day.

Kumkumadi Face-wash: Gives you fresh, scar-free and radiant skin without leaving skin dried out.

Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF: 50+ SPF protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. So go out in the sun without worrying about it!

20% Vitamin C Face Brightening Serum: Get a festive glow with the unique, lightweight serum for soft and plump skin.

4. Soulflower Vitamin C Brightening & Protecting Gift Hamper:

Say hello to brighter and youthful skin! The gift box is specially curated to make them go “wow”. It’s perfect for everyone, men or women, after all, who doesn’t love to pamper their skin. It is packed with the goodness of Vitamin C. The gift set includes: –

Ceramide Face Gel Moisturizer: Fast-absorbing moisturizer protects your skin barrier and provides 24-hour hydration to skin.

Hyaluronic Invisible Sunscreen: SPF 50+ PA++++ protection to protect skin from UV rays for up to 6 hours.

Ubtan Face Mask: With multani mitti, papaya and sandalwood to brighten skin tone, draw out impurities and reduce painful acne bumps.

Vitamin C Serum: To boost collagen, fade acne scars and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Soulflower Try Me Gift Set:

Not sure which products to choose? Souflower’s “Try Me” gift sets offer a variety of options to explore and discover your favorites. From hair care to skincare, these sets are perfect for trying new products and finding your ideal routine.

6. Soulflower Aromatherapy Gift Box:

Infuse the feelings of joy, purity and good luck with the range of aroma oils, including exquisite flavors like Rajnigandha, Orange, Jasmine and White Oudh, along with our very own signature scents like Aqua Forest, Soulgreen and Love is in the Air, among others. This will certainly light up the recipient’s face with absolute joy.

You can use a ceramic diffuser, an electric diffuser or mix 4-5 drops of the aroma oil with 100 ml of water and spray it on curtains, pillows and other areas of a room.

7. Soulflower Pooja Oil + Agarbatti Combo:

For a blissful, divine prayers and pooja experience, add this combination of Kesar and Sandalwood Puja Oil and Incense sticks (Rose, Sandalwood, Kesar, Mogra).

There you have it! When you visit your relatives, friend,s or neighbors, get them a gift that shows your admiration, respect, and love towards them. Because nobody goes ‘Khaali Haath’ when one is visiting their loved ones. This Ganpati stands out and makes a lasting impression with our range of thoughtfully curated and designed gift sets containing products made with ingredients grown fresh on Soulflower’s farm in Rajasthan.