Top Budget-Friendly Cities for Wedding in 2024: Ranked

This study by JJ’s House analyzed various expenses listed on the Wedding Report website associated with weddings across multiple US cities. Key cost factors included renting a wedding venue, attire and accessories, catering services, hiring a wedding planner, photography and videography, invitations, music and entertainment, floral and decorations, and wedding cakes and desserts. The total costs were aggregated to rank the most affordable wedding destinations in the US.

US Cities Average cost for renting a wedding venue Attire and Accessories Average cost for catering services Average cost for hiring a wedding planner Photography and Videography Costs Invitations Music and Entertainment Costs Floral and Decoration Costs Wedding Cake and Dessert Costs Total Costs Kansas City, Missouri $4,897 $2,657 $3,018 $690 $2,133 $226 $810 $1,546 $227 $16,204 Weatherford, Texas $5,601 $1,146 $3,025 $1,129 $2,474 $215 $1,156 $2,157 $262 $17,165 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina $5,450 $320 $5,596 $1,421 $1,741 $305 $1,876 $2,079 $426 $19,214 Boise, Idaho $5,152 $2,574 $6,075 $974 $2,059 $387 $966 $804 $333 $19,324 Tulsa, Oklahoma $6,654 $1,939 $5,181 $785 $1,829 $622 $766 $2,065 $461 $20,302 Little Rock, Arkansas $6,626 $1,660 $5,911 $1,225 $2,308 $405 $1,304 $2,464 $548 $22,451 Yorktown, Virginia $7,737 $2,943 $3,906 $1,060 $2,532 $350 $1,492 $2,382 $421 $22,823 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania $8,438 $1,969 $5,998 $1,055 $2,144 $600 $2,317 $2,091 $512 $25,124 Tampa, Florida $9,090 $1,516 $8,063 $884 $1,734 $1,353 $1,161 $2,868 $633 $27,302 San Antonio, Texas $12,692 $1,448 $1,144 $1,241 $2,976 $2,235 $4,637 $2,360 $293 $29,026

Kansas City, Missouri tops the list with a total cost of $16,204. Key factors contributing to its affordability include low costs for venue rental at $4,897, attire and accessories at $2,657, and music and entertainment at $810. The relatively low expenses in these categories make it a top choice for budget-friendly weddings.

Weatherford, Texas ranks second with a total cost of $17,165. This city is particularly notable for its low costs of attire and accessories at $1,146 and invitations at $215. Although catering costs in Weatherford are slightly higher, its overall affordability is evident.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina stands third with a total cost of $19,214. The standout factor is its exceptionally low catering costs at $5,596, combined with affordable venue rental at $5,450 and photography and videography at $1,741. This city offers the most affordable cost for attire and accessories totaling $320.

Boise, Idaho ranks fourth with a total cost of $19,324. Key factors include moderate expenses in catering services at $6,075 and lowest floral and decoration costs at $804, balanced by lower costs in other categories like attire and accessories at $2,574.

Tulsa, Oklahoma stands fifth with a total cost of $20,302 for a wedding with 150-200 guests. This city offers affordable wedding options with moderate costs in venue rental at $6,654 and attire and accessories at $1,939. The city offers the most cost-effective music and entertainment service at $766.

Little Rock, Arkansas ranks sixth with a total cost of $22,451. Highlighted by reasonable costs in catering services at $5,911 and wedding planning at $1,225, this city provides a balanced budget for various wedding expenses.

Yorktown, Virginia ranks seventh with a total cost of $22,823. Noteworthy for its affordable venue rental at $7,737 and moderate costs in floral and decoration at $2,382, Yorktown remains a cost-effective choice for weddings.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania stands eighth with a total cost of $25,124 with 150-200 invitees. Significant factors include low costs in attire and accessories at $1,969 and music and entertainment at $2,317, making it an affordable option despite higher venue rental expenses.

Tampa, Florida ranks ninth with a total cost of $27,302. Tampa’s affordability is highlighted by moderate costs in attire and accessories at $1,516 and music and entertainment at $1,161, offsetting higher catering expenses.

San Antonio, Texas rounds out the top ten with a total cost of $29,026. The city features affordable venue rental at $12,692 and catering services at $1,144, balanced by higher expenses in music and entertainment at $4,637.

A spokesperson from JJ’s House commented on the study: “A wedding is one of the most memorable events in a person’s life, and it’s heartening to see that beautiful celebrations can be affordable. Kansas City, Missouri, stands out as the most budget-friendly city and is truly exceptional. Couples can enjoy a charming wedding without breaking the bank, thanks to its low costs for venues and entertainment. Weatherford, Texas, with its remarkably low attire and accessories costs, also provides a fantastic option for couples looking to save while still having their dream wedding.”