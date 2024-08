Toradex Announces the Launch of the Aquila iMX95 SoM

Horw, Switzerland, August 24, 2024 –Toradex, a global leader in embedded computing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Aquila iMX95 System on Module (SoM), the second in our new and powerful Aquila family of SoMs.

Toradex, recognized as an NXP Platinum partner and the exclusive Alpha program partner for the i.MX 95 SoC, is already shipping the i.MX 95 Verdin Evaluation Kit (EVK). The Aquila iMX95 System on Module, based on the NXP i.MX 95 SoC, combines superior processing power with advanced features, continuing our commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in embedded computing. The module is out-of-the-box compatible with Torizon, an easy-to-use Industrial Linux Platform, which accelerates your products’ development and maintenance.

“The introduction of the Aquila iMX95 to our powerful Aquila Family of SoMs enhances our product line with superior performance and versatility, ensuring that our customers can tackle their most demanding projects with ease. We’re excited to bring this new SoM to the market and continue supporting our community with high-quality, reliable products,” said Samuel Imgrueth, CEO, Toradex.

Aquila iMX95

The Aquila iMX95 SoM combines the full capabilities of the i.MX 95 SoC with Toradex’s proven technology. This module is designed to seamlessly integrate with Toradex’s existing product lines.

Key features include:

• A 400-pin board-to-board connector, which provides access to i.MX95 SoC interfaces that are otherwise not available, like the 10 GbE and 2x PCIe ports

• Pure compute performance from the 6xA55 cores coupled with LPDDR5 memory (6400MT/s) opens up new possibilities for enhanced multitasking, faster data processing, smoother graphics and quicker load times

• The LPDDR5 memory with support for up to 8x cameras allows developers to get creative with image stitching and environment mapping applications

• High-speed networking with a 10 gigabit ethernet interface in addition to the usual 2x gigabit ethernet, all with TSN capability

• Expansion possibilities to multiple peripherals such as high-speed storage, connectivity and networking enabled by 2 separate instances of PCIe Gen3 (x1 lane)

• Seamless Performance Scaling: The Aquila iMX95 offers full pin-to-pin compatibility with other Aquila SoMs, facilitating easy scaling of projects. For more demanding applications, performance options extend up to the Aquila AM69

Roadmap and Availability

Skip The Line and order your i.MX 95 Verdin Evaluation Kit (EVK) today:

With its EVK shipping already, Toradex has also listed availability timelines for its new i.MX 95-based products:

• i.MX 95 Verdin Evaluation Kit (EVK): Shipping now!

• Aquila iMX95 Sample Availability: Early Q1 2025

• Verdin iMX95 Sample Availability: Late Q1 2025

• Volume Availability for Both Modules: Mid Q3 2025

Customization and Support

Toradex is dedicated to supporting developers with detailed design documentation and customization services. For projects requiring higher volumes or specific form-factors, Toradex offers chip-down services to design, manufacture, and maintain the i.MX95 SoC in bespoke configurations.