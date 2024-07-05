Torque Pharma Recognised as Best Healthcare Brand in 2024 by ET Edge

Mumbai, India, July 5th, 2024: Torque Pharma is delighted to announce that it has been honoured with the recognition of “Best Healthcare Brand of 2024” by the ET Edge. After conducting effective, comprehensive, and impartial evaluations of brands, Torque Pharma has emerged as a standout brand, revered for its efficacy and reliability.

Under its new positioning, ‘Better Together,’ Torque Pharma has strategically positioned itself as a brand that values collaboration, synergy, and unity in delivering top-notch healthcare solutions. The company’s dynamic rebranding initiative, launched in 2024, embodies this ethos and highlights its dedication to creating a healthier world through strategic partnerships and advanced technologies.

A.I.S Bedi, Managing Director of Torque Pharmaceuticals, expressed his gratitude and vision for the future: “In 1985, Mr. PS Chhatwal and I founded Torque Pharma with a vision to make quality medicine accessible to all. Today, Torque Pharma stands tall, embodying four decades of remarkable growth and positive impact in healthcare. This recognition by the Times Group is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to holistic wellness. Our journey, marked by perseverance and passion, has evolved into a mission for holistic wellness, making us integral to the communities we serve.” Mandeep Singh, Executive Director of Torque Pharmaceuticals, shared his insights on the company’s transformative journey: ” “Receiving the Best Healthcare Brand recognition is a proud moment for us. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that Torque Pharma delivers on its promises. Beyond pharmaceuticals, our global expansion includes ventures such as Ayurveda. Our new brand identity ‘Better Together’ symbolizes collaboration, unity, and innovation in healthcare. This mirrors Torque Pharma’s evolution, emphasizing unity and shared purpose.”

Torque Pharma’s success is built on its core values of innovation, quality, and ethical practices. The company’s robust portfolio includes a wide range of products that cater to diverse healthcare needs, ensuring that it continues to set new benchmarks in the pharmaceutical industry.

As Torque Pharma celebrates this milestone, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to lead healthier and happier lives. With a diverse portfolio of products that cater to various healthcare needs, Torque Pharma continues to set new benchmarks for quality and reliability in the pharmaceutical industry.