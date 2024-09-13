Tottenham Hotspur Announces Ant International as Global Payment Solutions and Digital Wallet Partner

September 13, 2024,London, United Kingdom : Tottenham Hotspur has today announced a new three-year strategic partnership with Ant International, a digital payment and financial technology leader.

The partnership sees Ant International, together with its business brands Alipay+, Antom and WorldFirst, become the exclusive Official Global Payment Solutions and Digital Wallet Partner of Tottenham Hotspur, and Alipay+ the first Official Training Wear Sleeve Partner for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Club will be working with Ant International, through its digital technology solutions brand Alipay+ and merchant payment services brand Antom, to provide a seamless payment experience for fans at our Stadium and on e-commerce platforms, using payment methods widely used in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Ant International will also support the Club on activations to drive growth of and engagement with our fanbase in the APAC region via its partner digital payment apps, including Alipay. Ant International has a rich portfolio of experience in driving digital engagement through football, having sponsored both the UEFA Euro 2020 and 2024 tournaments.

Yang Peng, Chief Executive Officer, Ant International said: “Football is a game that can be enjoyed by everyone and has the power to transcend borders, bringing people together. This aligns with Ant International’s mission in our globalization – leveraging technological innovation to provide individuals and small businesses with greater access to inclusive financial services.

Tottenham Hotspur has the forward-looking vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance fan experience. We resonate with the Club’s ‘To Dare is To Do’ spirit and look forward to working closely with Tottenham Hotspur to engage with its global fanbase through our innovative payment and digitalisation solutions, inspiring the 1.6 billion consumers served by Alipay+ and its partners through the sport and the Club.”

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur said: “The Club and Ant International are fully aligned as we look to deepen connections with our football fans through digital interactions. We shall also be supporting the growth in awareness of the Ant International brand across our extensive global platforms as an elite Premier League Club.

Ant International, together with its ecosystem associates, brings a wealth of experience in digital fan engagement in football following its partnerships during the two most recent UEFA European championships. We are excited to work with them to enhance the digital experience for our fans in-Stadium and online – and further engage our fanbase across the APAC region.”