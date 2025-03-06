Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches Legender 4X4 with All-New Manual Transmission (MT) Grade

Bangalore, 06 March 2025: Addressing the growing demand for high-performance, adventurous and stylish SUVs, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today introduced the Manual Transmission (MT) variant of the Toyota Legender 4X4. Designed for thrill seeking driving enthusiasts, this new variant enhances engagement and control while delivering a perfect blend of power, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

Built to dominate any terrain, the Legender made its India debut in 2021 with advanced 4X4 capabilities, making it the ideal companion for off-road adventures. At the heart of the Legender 4X4 MT is the renowned 2.8L diesel engine, engineered for unmatched power delivery. Producing 204 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque, this powertrain is tailored for those who prefer absolute control over their drive.

The 6-speed manual transmission enhances precision, ensuring that enthusiasts can navigate challenging terrains with ease while enjoying the thrill of seamless gear shifts. Toyota’s advanced 4X4 technology further empower drivers to tackle diverse landscapes, making the Legender an ideal companion for both urban adventures and off-road escapades.

Speaking on the introduction of the Legender 4X4 MT, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, “We are thrilled to unveil the new grade of the Toyota Legender, specifically designed in response to the evolving demands and preferences of our valued customers. This new addition of the MT variant will not only further boost the Legender’ s appeal but also reinforce Toyota’s commitment to providing versatile solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today’s customer. We are confident that we are addressing a key gap in the market as we push the boundaries of premium SUV excellence, ensuring that every drive is more dynamic, immersive, and tailored to Indian customers’ expectations.”

The design philosophy combines futuristic aesthetics with dynamic road presence. The Catamaran-inspired front and rear bumpers, along with a sharp & sleek front grille finished with piano black accents, create a striking yet sophisticated appearance. The Split Quad-LED headlamps with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature ensure enhanced visibility, while sequential turn indicators add to the SUV’s modern and dynamic appeal. Sitting on 18-inch multi-layered machine-cut finished alloy wheels, the Legender boasts a powerful stance that complements its commanding road presence.

Inside, the cabin exudes luxury and sportiness with a Dual-Tone (Black & Maroon) interior theme, accented with contrast stitching on the steering wheel and console box for a refined touch. Interior ambient illumination across the instrument panel, front door trim, and footwell areas enhances the premium feel, making every journey more inviting. The Premium 11 JBL speakers including a subwoofer and an amplifier ensures an immersive sound experience, making long drives even more enjoyable.