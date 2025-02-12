Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reaffirms Commitment to Karnataka’s Growth and Sustainable Future at Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet

Bangalore, 12th February 2025: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) proudly reaffirms its commitment to Karnataka’s sustainable growth and inclusive development through its participation in the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet (GIM), being held from February 11th to 14th, 2025, at Bangalore Palace, Bengaluru. Under the theme ‘Reimagining Growth’, GIM 2025 serves as a global platform uniting industry pioneers, policymakers, and investors to explore transformative opportunities in sustainability, innovation, and industrial progress. With a rich history in Karnataka spanning over 25 years, TKM remains deeply committed to supporting the state’s aspirations for economic growth, job creation, and green mobility.

Ms. Manasi N. Tata, Vice Chairperson, Mr. Swapnesh Maru, Deputy Managing Director Corporate Planning, Green Field Project, and Mr. Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head of State Affairs, along with senior leadership from TKM are actively participating in the event advocating for responsible industrialization, clean mobility solutions, and the future of sustainable manufacturing in India. As a highlight of the event, the Government of Karnataka honoured TKM with a prestigious ‘Investment Certificate’ for reinforcing its role in Karnataka’s economic progress. TKM was recognized for its investment in a third manufacturing plant in November 2023, a move aimed at expanding production capacity by 1,00,000 units annually and generating 2,000 new jobs.

Honoured to receive the “ Investment Certificate”, a testament to our dedication to driving innovation, fostering industrial excellence, and shaping a sustainable future for Karnataka.

Since its inception in 2010, GIM has served as Karnataka’s premier investment platform, fostering economic growth, industrial innovation, and policy dialogue. As a longstanding partner of Karnataka’s development journey, TKM has been a consistent and active participant, contributing as a key industry partner and thought leader. The ongoing GIM 2025 continues to be a key catalyst in attracting investments and propelling Karnataka’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive future—a vision that resonates deeply with Toyota’s Vision of “Grow India & Grow with India ”

As a key contributor to India’s mobility transformation, TKM is actively participating in the Future of Innovation Pavilion, showcasing its leadership in sustainable mobility. The company is also a proud sponsor of VentuRISE, an initiative supporting startups in EV technology, electronic systems, clean mobility, and advanced manufacturing. Through this collaboration, TKM is nurturing an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering businesses to drive the next phase of India’s green mobility revolution.

As part of its engagement at GIM 2025, TKM is hosting three exclusive experience zones, highlighting its commitment to sustainability, technological advancement, and skill development:

Sustainability Pavilion: Showcasing Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, green manufacturing initiatives, and the eco-friendly layout of its plant at Bidadi, Karnataka.

Green Technology Zone: Featuring xEV technology, hybrid, and electric drive systems, Toyota's latest hybrid electric "All new Camry" and Corolla FFV-SHEV

Skill Development & CSR Initiatives: Displaying TKM's contributions to the Skill India and Make in India missions, alongside its societal well-being programs, including Toyota University initiatives and CSR-driven educational projects.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms. Manasi N. Tata, Vice Chairperson – Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, our journey has always been about creating lasting value for society through innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Karnataka, a progressive state, has been the foundation of our growth in India, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community through our continued investments in industrial progress and clean mobility solutions.” Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Swapnesh. R. Maru, Deputy Managing Director – Corporate Planning, Green Field Project – Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we believe that sustainability is about living in harmony with nature, seamlessly weaving together people, progress, and the planet to create a home where no one is left behind. Our journey toward green mobility is driven by a deep sense of responsibility to create a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive future for generations to come. Our participation in Invest Karnataka 2025 is a testament to that vision. Through our multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality, we are driving meaningful change in the Indian automotive landscape and remain steadfast in our vision of contributing to ‘Viksit Bharat’ by fostering an ecosystem of collaboration, innovation, and responsible manufacturing. Together, with every step we take, we move closer to a world where growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.” Speaking at the occasion Mr. Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head of State Affairs – Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Sustainability is at the core of Toyota’s global philosophy, and at TKM, we are dedicated to pioneering clean and efficient mobility solutions that align with India’s carbon neutrality goals. We are grateful to the Government of Karnataka for its progressive policies and strong support, which have fostered a robust industrial ecosystem, enabling Karnataka to emerge as a key hub for manufacturing and innovation under the ‘Make in India’ vision. The state’s forward-thinking approach has not only accelerated the adoption of green mobility but has also strengthened the foundation for skill development and localization. Through our participation in Invest Karnataka 2025 GIM, we continue to support the state’s industrial ecosystem by nurturing technological advancements, skill development, and responsible manufacturing practices.”

For over 25 years, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has been a trusted partner in Karnataka’s industrial growth, investing ₹16,000 crores with an additional ₹4,000 crores under execution, including a new third plant with a capacity of 1,00,000 units annually. Beyond manufacturing, TKM is committed to skilling, localization, and sustainability, with the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) expanding to 1,200 students, including 600 female students, to empower Karnataka’s youth. Additionally, TKM is strengthening Karnataka’s skill ecosystem by developing 16 Government Tool Room & Training Centers (GTTC), with plans to expand to 36 by 2026, and partnering with 49 ITIs, having trained 2,975 students so far, with a target of 88 institutes. Through initiatives like Toyota Gurukul, which has produced 705 Skill Champions, and 26 Centers of Excellence (CoE) in colleges, TKM continues to enhance employability and nurture industry-ready talent. With 90% localization of key models like Innova and Fortuner and 92% of steel sourced domestically, TKM continues to reinforce Karnataka’s role as a global manufacturing hub, with its e-drive unit at Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) supplying exports to Japan and global markets.

TKM’s commitment to sustainability and community development is reflected in its Bidadi plant running on 100% renewable energy, 89.3% of water demand met through rainwater and recycling, and 96.4% of waste being recycled. The Toyota Ecozone has educated 40,000+ school children, while afforestation efforts have resulted in 328,000 trees being planted. Through the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), TKM is empowering underprivileged rural youth in Karnataka by enhancing their skill sets, fostering employment opportunities, and contributing to the state’s overall development. TKM also drives social impact through road safety awareness for 1.4 million people, water conservation for rural families, and health and hygiene programs benefiting 100,000+ students. Additionally, TKM’s various CSR initiatives have touched the lives of 2.3 million people, reinforcing its commitment to holistic community development. As TKM participates in Invest Karnataka 2025, it reaffirms its deep-rooted commitment to Karnataka, ensuring its legacy of innovation, sustainability, and job creation continues to shape the state’s future as a global leader in green mobility and responsible manufacturing.