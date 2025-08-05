transcosmos Helps Oki Town Digitize Shared Taxi Membership Cards

Tokyo, Japan, August 5, 2025: transcosmos and transcosmos online communications hereby announce that the two companies helped Oki Town, Fukuoka Prefecture, digitize the city’s membership card for the town’s on-demand shared taxi service using its LINE official account on June 26, 2025.

■Background

To offer a public transport option for daily shopping and hospital visits for its citizens, Oki Town plans to start running a pilot program for its reservation-based shared taxi service, Oki NORIAI-GO (Oki shared taxi ride), which enables registered users to travel within town at a frat-rate. Oki Town introduced KANAMETO’s digital membership card features to enable citizens to apply for a membership as well as to show their membership card via Oki Town’s LINE official account.

■Steps to show membership card via Oki Town LINE official account

Citizens who wish to use the service need to pre-register for a membership. They just need to follow chatbot navigation on Oki Town LINE official account to start up a registration form. Once they enter their name and contact information and submit an application, they will receive a notice with their membership number and other necessary information on the Oki Town LINE official account talk room page on a later day.

To show their membership card, users just select and tap “NORIAI-GO” on the rich menu screen, and go to the membership card screen. They only need to enter their membership number and date of birth at the first time to show their card on the screen, no data entry required from the second time. Just showing their membership card screen to a driver, users can enjoy the shared taxi service.

■Distinctive features and benefits

The digitized membership card will boost user convenience. Users can easily receive their membership card via Oki Town LINE official account, and they can show their card and enjoy the service with a smartphone only.

For local governments, the service helps cut the administrative processes for issuing a paper-based membership card. The service also enables local governments to change and edit registered member data such as postal addresses and phone numbers on the KANAMETO admin page, streamlining daily administrative business operations.

As many areas have no access to public transportation in Oki Town, there has been a call for local transport options for those in need of such services. With this digital membership card service, citizens can apply for a membership and use the town’s shared taxi service via a LINE official account—their familiar app. Ultimately, the service will increase the usage rate.

■Next steps

Through offering KANAMETO, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will drive digital transformation (DX) in local communities that help boost convenience for citizens and streamline administrative business processes for local governments.