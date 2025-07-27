transcosmos selected as FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index constituent

Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2025: transcosmos hereby announces that the company has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index as well as in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index. This marks the first time for transcosmos to be included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, and the second time to be included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index after being named as a constituent for the first time in 2023.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed as an industry neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption, and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is designed as a sector neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices in Japan. The index selects companies with higher ESG Ratings within the top 50% of each sector and supports climate transition to a low carbon economy by evaluating companies’ climate governance and climate change efforts via the Transition Pathway Initiative’s Management Quality Score.

