TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts Expands Footprint to Madhya Pradesh with New Property in Narmadapuram

India 08 August 2024: TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality chain owned by Karma Hospitality LLP, is thrilled to announce the signing of a new hotel, TreeHouse Narmade – A River Front Resort & Spa, in Hoshangabad, officially Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. This marks the brand’s entry into the state, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience the serene beauty of the Narmada River and experience the unique destination within an hour’s drive from Bhopal Airport.

Nestled on the banks of the holy Narmada, TreeHouse Narmade promises a rejuvenating escape. The resort boasts of modern amenities, including a terrace garden, restaurant, banquets and a swimming pool. The hotel offers Deluxe Rooms, Premium Rooms and Suites all with the beautiful views of the perennial Narmada River. Guests can unwind, relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Beyond relaxation, the resort offers a range of activities to cater to diverse interests. The hotel offers River Cruise during the evening along with tea/coffee snacks on the boat to experience the surroundings and enjoy beautiful views of the sunset on the Narmada River. The Guests can immerse themselves in traditional Ayurveda treatments, yoga, and meditation practices, or indulge in pampering treatments at the beauty studio. The property serves as an ideal venue for staycations, weddings, pre-wedding shoots, and outdoor film or television productions.

“We are excited to introduce TreeHouse Narmade as our first property in Madhya Pradesh,” said Jayant Singh, Managing Partner, TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts. “The region’s rich cultural heritage, coupled with the serene beauty of the Narmada River, provides an unparalleled setting for our guests to relax and rejuvenate. We believe TreeHouse Narmade will offer a memorable experience for both leisure and business travelers.” Chairman & Managing Director Mr. B R Saini of the Narmade Resort said “We are delighted to partner with TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts for our Narmade Resort. Their expertise in creating experiential stays aligns perfectly with our vision. We are confident that TreeHouse Narmade will become a premier destination for guests seeking to immerse themselves in the beauty and spirituality of the Narmada River.”

Located just 2 kilometers from Narmadapuram railway station, the resort offers easy accessibility to explore the region’s top attractions, including the sacred ghats, boat rides on the Narmada, the historic temples of Omkareshwar and Maheshwar, thrilling water sports, the awe-inspiring Marble Rocks of Bhedaghat, and the magnificent Dhuandhar Falls. The magnificent Ahilya Fort in Maheshwar. For spiritual seekers, the Narmada Parikrama offers a transformative pilgrimage. Guests can also take trips to the Tawa Dam and Madai-Tiger Safari both located within a two-hour drive from the resort. The resort can arrange picnic lunches and travel arrangements.

TreeHouse Narmade offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and traditional Indian hospitality. Guests can explore the rich cultural heritage of Narmadapuram, indulge in wellness activities, or embark on exciting adventures. With its strategic location and diverse offerings, the resort is poised to become a sought-after destination for travelers seeking a memorable experience.