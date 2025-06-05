Tri Counties Bank Announces Business and Commercial Banking Expansion

CHICO, Calif., June 05, 2025 –Tri Counties Bank has restructured its business and commercial management teams to provide more specialized expertise and superior service for California businesses. This move strengthens Tri Counties Bank’s ability to better serve businesses of all sizes with streamlined access to specialized lending, helping businesses scale faster, navigate market fluctuations, and seize growth opportunities.

The restructuring ensures businesses receive tailored financial solutions at every stage of growth:

Business Banking, for businesses between $2 million and $10 million in revenue

Commercial Banking, for businesses between $10 million and $50 million in revenue

Middle Market and Specialty Banking, for businesses with annual revenues greater than $50 million

Scott Myers, Head of Wholesale Banking at Tri Counties Bank, led the strategic reorganization of the business banking divisions, bringing more than 25 years of experience to reshape how California businesses receive financial services.

“Tri Counties Bank is uniquely positioned to serve the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes across California,” Myers said. “Our goal is to continue to deliver upon our successful service model of true relationship-based banking.”

This restructuring directly reflects the needs of businesses throughout California that value relationship-based banking with experts who can tailor products to fit their unique needs. Tri Counties Bank appointed senior leaders with vast experience to oversee specialized industry-focused teams:

Aytom Salomon, Managing Director of Middle Market and Specialty Banking

Lindsey Fudge, Managing Director of Middle Market Commercial Real Estate

Vanessa Ryan, Director of Public Sector Banking

Brett Lew, Director of Food and Agribusiness Banking