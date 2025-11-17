Tribe Stays Raises dollar2.8M Seed Round Co-Led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings to Expand Its Premium Co-Living Portfolio Across India

Nov 17th: Tribe Stays, India’s pioneering premium managed-hospitality company, has raised $2.8M (₹24 Cr) in a seed round, co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings. The round also saw participation from Kunal Khanna (Founder & CEO – Vivaldis), Krishna Jain, and other prominent HNIs/family offices.

The fresh capital will be used to scale Tribe’s footprint under its 3 luxury sub-brands: Tribe Student Accommodation (hostels), Tribe Commune (co-living), and Tribe Suites (executive apartments). Currently operating 650 beds in Pune, Tribe is set to launch 1,000 additional beds this financial year, with a roadmap to expand to 25,000 beds across Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Pune.

Speaking on the announcement, Yogesh Mehra, Founder & CEO, Tribe Stays, said, “This funding round is a strong validation of Tribe’s vision to redefine how young India experiences living. Our focus has always been to go beyond just accommodation and deliver a premium lifestyle experience through thoughtfully designed spaces, hospitality-driven services, and a vibrant community. With this investment, we are well-positioned to expand aggressively into new markets and strengthen Tribe’s position as the gold standard in student housing, co-living, and executive living.”

Tribe’s portfolio, uniquely designed to cater to long-stay guests for up to 1 year, is positioned to serve a diverse range of clients, including students, corporates, professionals, and extended-stay guests.

“We believe Tribe is emerging as one of the most promising players in India’s organized managed-living space,” said Anirudh Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund. “The company addresses a massive, underpenetrated market in premium accommodations for student and professional housing with an asset-light, hospitality-led approach that is both scalable and profitable. The team’s deep sector understanding and execution capability give us strong conviction that Tribe can set new benchmarks for premium living experiences across India.”

With a growing demand from universities and companies for relocation and managed accommodation solutions, Tribe aims to become the preferred partner for institutions and employers seeking reliable, premium living options.

Jai Sumer Singh, Co-founder and Partner, Riverwalk Holdings, said, “Tribe is well-positioned to address the gap that exists in the premium managed co-living space in India. Scaling sustainably in this category requires deep hospitality DNA coupled with real estate excellence. The Tribe team has built those foundations early and will emerge as a leading operator going ahead.”

With its seed funding, Tribe is set to play a transformative role in India’s managed-hospitality sector, creating premium, scalable, and community-driven living solutions for the next generation.

As Tribe Stays enters its next phase of growth, the company is committed to deepening its presence across major cities, scaling sustainably, and setting new benchmarks in the managed-hospitality sector.